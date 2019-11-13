Over 1,000 Dental Professionals Participate in Impactful Weekend of Clinical Education at 3rd Annual Glidewell Dental Symposium

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Glidewell Dental, a leader in dental education and a technological innovator in restorative dentistry for nearly 50 years, wrapped up another successful Glidewell Dental Symposium, which took place in Orlando, Florida, on Nov. 8-9, 2019. Over 1,000 dental professionals attended the event, which brought together 21 world-class speakers and included the latest techniques, tools and technologies aimed at making general dentists more successful in their daily practices. The event featured an exceptional lineup of 14 fast-paced main podium presentations on the first day and 38 lectures and hands-on workshops on the second day. Sessions covered digital dentistry, esthetics, snoring and sleep apnea, implant dentistry, prosthetics and more.

"We are inspired by every dentist who attended the third annual Glidewell Symposium, and we couldn't be more pleased with the outcome of this outstanding event," said Dr. Neil Park, scientific chair of the Glidewell Symposium and vice president of clinical affairs at Glidewell Dental. "Considering the favorable responses we received from attendees, it is clear that dentists truly benefited from this unique educational format, which provided practical clinical and business information for improving patient treatment and advancing the dental practice."

Jim Glidewell, CDT, president and CEO of Glidewell Dental, opened the symposium with a very well-received presentation showing the latest dental technology. Courses were taught by world-renowned educators, practicing clinicians and thought leaders, and the keynote address, "The Emergency Implant," was delivered by legendary implant-dentistry pioneer Dr. Jack Hahn, who has been placing and restoring implants for nearly five decades. During both days of the event, attendees learned the emerging science, technology and clinical methodologies that have defined the field of dentistry.

As a complement to the impactful CE program, attendees enjoyed a special area of the symposium, where cutting-edge technologies from Glidewell's California campus were on display and in action. Attendees participated in interactive exhibits involving artificial intelligence challenges, futuristic robotics, an augmented reality tour of Glidewell's revolutionary intelligent manufacturing center, and other live demonstrations.

The symposium also highlighted advanced clinical and business solutions. For example, Glidewell announced the introduction of ZERAMEX® XT Implants, which are made from zirconium dioxide material and support outstanding osseointegration. The new 12-piece Newport Biologics™ Implant and Bone Grafting Instrument Kit was introduced to streamline surgical cases. And dentists explored sophisticated digital dentistry with the glidewell.io™ In-Office Solution, which gives clinicians the capability to scan, design and mill same-visit restorations right in their own dental practice.

"The symposium was established three years ago to facilitate collaboration among peers and to give clinicians a fast-paced, simplified approach for learning new tools and techniques to expand their service offerings, overcome challenges, and meet the needs of patients," said Dr. Park. "Judging by the packed course classrooms and the strong desire from clinicians to enhance their clinical skills, I believe we have accomplished that."

Glidewell faculty and staff are already working hard to bring dentists an even bigger and better weekend of education next year. The fourth annual Glidewell Dental Symposium will take place Nov. 6-7, 2020, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California, and will feature keynote speaker Dr. Gordon J. Christensen, a practicing prosthodontist who is also cofounder of Gordon J. Christensen Clinicians Report®. The symposium will once again provide a unique two-day educational format that has proven to be very popular. To learn more and to be the first to receive special early bird pricing information, visit glidewellsymposium.com.

About Glidewell Dental

Glidewell Dental is among the world's largest providers of custom restorative services and is recognized as an industry-leading materials and devices manufacturer. Established in 1970 in Orange County, California, Glidewell continues to build on its storied history of technological innovation and continuing education, committed to making comprehensive, high-quality treatment more accessible to patients in the U.S. and internationally. For more information, please visit glidewelldental.com.

