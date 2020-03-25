Over 1,060 St. George's University Students Secure Residencies in 2020 Match

TRUE BLUE, Grenada, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, St. George's University announced that more than 1,060 of its students secured residencies in the 2020 match cycle.

"Match Day is among the most memorable moments in a doctor's career," said Dr. G. Richard Olds, president of St. George's University. "On behalf of the entire St. George's University community, I extend my congratulations to our outstanding class of medical students."

This year, students matched into residences in 20 specialties across 43 states and the District of Columbia and Canada. A number of additional students will find out where they have matched in the days to come. St. George's students will begin residency programs in several highly competitive specialties, ranging from surgery and neurology to emergency medicine and pediatrics. Many students will be returning to their home states to begin their careers.

St. George's is the second-largest provider of practicing doctors to the U.S. healthcare system. Three-quarters of its graduates enter primary care specialties, where the need for new doctors is greatest. One-third of St. George's graduates work in medically underserved areas.

"Now more than ever, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, healthcare systems the world over need high-quality doctors," Dr. Olds said. "We're proud to provide those doctors and look forward to seeing all the good they'll do for humanity."

St. George's University is a center of international education, drawing students and faculty from 140 countries to the island of Grenada, in the West Indies, to its programs in medicine, veterinary medicine, public health, science, and business. St. George's is affiliated with educational institutions worldwide, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and Ireland. The University's over 20,000 graduates include physicians, veterinarians, scientists, and public health and business professionals across the world. The University programs are accredited and approved by many governing authorities. For more information, visit www.sgu.edu.

