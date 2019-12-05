Over 3,300 Birmingham Leaders Learn From Nation's Top Leadership Experts

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, over 3,300 Birmingham business leaders gathered and learned from a few of the nation's top leadership experts at Impact Leadership Conference in Birmingham, Alabama. John C. Maxwell, Simon Sinek, and Highlands College Chancellor, Chris Hodges, each hosted a session that uniquely equipped guests with motivational and practical leadership advice. The action-packed, half-day leadership intensive provided attendees the necessary tools to increase their influence and make an eternal impact.

"This conference met me where I currently am on my leadership journey. The three speakers provided me with fantastic advice that will translate to my business, home, and personal life," said Doug Nesbitt, a Birmingham business owner, and Impact Leadership Conference attendee.

All proceeds from the Impact Leadership Conference contributed to Highlands College's ongoing Eternal Impact Campaign. This comprehensive initiative will fund a tuition endowment, making it possible for 1,000 young leaders to be trained every year, as well as provide funding to renovate the Grandview Campus, the future home to the College. The Phase I goal is $100 million.

The Eternal Impact Campaign is seeking to fulfill a vision that has never been accomplished. Highlands College is paving the way for a new outlook on higher education, thanks to the support of donors who attended the Impact Leadership Conference.

