Over 665,000 real estate agents in the U.S. get Lone Wolf Transactions as a member benefit

DALLAS and CAMBRIDGE, Ontario, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lone Wolf Technologies ("Lone Wolf") is thrilled to announce it has partnered with 76 associations in the U.S. to provide Lone Wolf Transactions (zipForm Edition) as a member benefit in 2022. This means over 665,000 real estate agents and counting will keep the unrivaled forms and transaction management solution in their hands.

"These incredible associations have stepped up and are supporting their members at a crucial time," said Lisa Mihelcich, GM of Associations at Lone Wolf. "We're moving into a post-pandemic world and digital real estate transactions are more important than ever. Transactions is the top transaction management solution in the country, and the only one that can provide a complete and modern real estate experience for agents, brokers, buyers, and sellers. In that way, it's not only a critical tool for real estate professionals, but for real estate as a whole."

Associations that are now providing Transactions as a member benefit, which features the industry's leading forms engine, transaction tools, and unlimited document storage, include the California Association of REALTORS®(C.A.R.) and Texas REALTORS®. Several associations, including the Indiana Association of REALTORS®, South Carolina Association of REALTORS®, Wisconsin REALTORS® Association, NC REALTORS®, Hawai'i Association of REALTORS® and New Jersey REALTORS®, have renewed the current member benefit plus additional time-saving solutions like zipLogix Digital Ink® and zipForm Mobile to its members at no additional cost.

"Many of our members were already using Transactions as their solution of choice, so we were happy to bring the product on as a member benefit," said Travis Kessler, Chief Executive Officer at Texas REALTORS®. "Equipping our members to tackle the many moving parts of the real estate process is part of our mission, and we believe that Transactions, more than any other solution, can help them do so."

Since acquiring zipLogix in 2019, Lone Wolf has made, and will continue to make, significant updates to Transactions to meet increasing digital expectations and changes in consumer behavior. The solution now boasts a complete set of digital tools to simplify an agent's workflow and bolster the client experience, including:

Integrations that bring the real estate experience together in one place, connecting Transactions to leading solutions for digital marketing, CRM, and CMA

Native connections to real estate's top eSignature solution, Authentisign, as well as tools for offer management and MLS integration

New features for digital title and home warranty orders, forged in collaboration with the leading title and home warranty providers in the country

A forthcoming upgrade of Transactions' industry-leading forms editor, featuring a new workspace, redesigned interface, and intuitive forms

Transactions is available for renewal to individual agents in areas that are not providing the member benefit. Renewal at the individual-level can be completed within the solution and comes with exclusive pricing on basic and premium transaction bundles featuring real estate's top CRM, LionDesk, eSignature, zipForm mobile, and more.

