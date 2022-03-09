Over 70% of North America's Largest For-Profit Child Care Organizations use Procare Solutions

DENVER, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Now more than ever, child care centers must depend on software to help manage their businesses and connect with parents through apps.

More and more centers are turning to Procare Solutions, the largest and leading provider of child care management and parent engagement software, integrated payment processing, technology and services for child care businesses.

ExchangePress.com, which since 1978 has promoted the exchange of ideas among leaders in early childhood programs through its magazine, books and training resources, recently released its annual list of North America's largest for-profit child care organizations – and nearly three out of four use Procare Solutions.

Finding ways to automate portions of a child care's business, such as tuition collection and giving parents real-time updates on their kids' activities, began well before the coronavirus changed the child care landscape. Since then, parents and center managers have come to expect, and depend on, these services.

"The coronavirus pandemic solidified the importance of child care not only to families, but to the economy," said JoAnn Kintzel, CEO of Procare Solutions. "It's Procare's mission to support early-childhood educators, and we are proud that so many of the nation's largest child care centers continue to put their trust in us every day."

Among working parents with children under age 6 who rely on child care from someone other than a spouse or partner, 45% say it would be very difficult for them to find backup child care if it was unavailable to them because of the coronavirus outbreak, according to a recent Pew Research Center survey.

Since the pandemic, the desire for technology has only intensified as parents seek centers that provide contactless check-in and check-out for their children to reduce the spread of germs (and as some centers choose to do outdoor pickups and drop-offs), as well as ways to pay online.

Children's Lighthouse Shares One Way Procare Helps

One of the trusted centers on the Exchange Press list of the largest for-profit centers, of which over 70% are Procare users, is Children's Lighthouse. This franchise currently has 65 schools, with many more in development, and all its schools are required to use Procare as the accounting system, per Latisha King, franchise operations manager.

"Procare allows our schools to easily manage the day-to-day accounting because it is so easy to use! Their system is also advancing every day, which meets the needs of parents in today's fast-paced world. They also take the time to listen to the customer by allowing our input and suggestions to lead their future implementation of new updates to the system," she said. She is also pleased with Procare's enterprise support, saying that having knowledgeable and personal contact to help when needed has been an amazing benefit.

"We look forward to seeing how much further Procare will go!" Ms. King said.

Procare's Growth Continues

Procare is pleased to keep growing and serving more child care centers!

With record growth in 2021, Procare is used by two out of three child care businesses that use software. Procare serves nearly 37,000 child care centers ranging from single-unit operations to multinational enterprises and supports nearly 4 million children across the United States.

The acquisition of ChildPlus, the leader in Head Start software, in November of 2021 supported Procare's mission to meet the complete management and parent communication needs of all child care businesses and organizations, including both private-pay centers and federally funded Head Start agencies.

Procare is supporting all these centers with a growing number of employees who work hard to make sure the needs of centers and their families are met. Procare sets itself apart from others in the child-care management software industry by offering extended live phone support hours, from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern time, in addition to comprehensive online support to ensure help is there when needed.

Denver-based Procare is thrilled to be named by Built in Coloradoas among the top 100 best midsize companies to work for in Colorado, with employees dedicated to supporting the mission of child care centers.

About Procare Software

For more than 30 years, Procare Solutions has been the leading provider of child care management software, parent engagement, integrated payment processing, technology and services. The company supports nearly 37,000 child care centers, preschools, daycares, afterschool programs, camps and related facilities with comprehensive software that has the power to manage every aspect of their business, enrich classroom and parent interactions, and automate the payment process. Procare offers web-based, on-premises and cloud hosting solutions, and supports customers of all sizes from single-center operations to complex multinational enterprises. For more information, please visit www.procaresoftware.com.

