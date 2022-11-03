|
OVER 745,000 STOLEN VEHICLES REPORTED SO FAR IN 2022
VEHICLE THEFT TRENDS CONTINUE TO CLOSE IN ON NEAR RECORD HIGHS
DES PLAINES, Ill., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Across the United States, vehicle theft totals are approaching near record highs and new analysis by the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), the insurance industry's association dedicated to predicting, preventing, and prosecuting insurance crime, indicates these trends show no signs of slowing down.
Vehicle theft data, provided by the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) and analyzed by NICB, indicates over 745,000 vehicles have been stolen in the first three quarters of 2022, with over 250,000 having been reported to law enforcement since the end of June. This is a 24% increase compared to this same time period in 2019. If this trend continues, totals could exceed one million stolen vehicles nationally by the end of the year and surpass pre-pandemic highs by more than 100,000 stolen vehicles.
"The year may be coming to an end, but criminals are not going on winter break," said David Glawe, President and CEO of the National Insurance Crime Bureau. "Even as temperatures drop, vehicle owners everywhere need to know that the criminals are still on the hunt."
Vehicle thefts in the U.S. are the highest they have been since 2008.
According to previous analysis by the NICB, vehicle thefts tend to increase in the last three months of the year during the holiday season. If history repeats itself once again, the U.S. will see thefts trending around yearly highs through the end of the year.
"Remember, practicing good security hygiene is an easy and effective first step all of us can take to protect ourselves and our vehicles," said Glawe. "Don't leave your car running and unattended. Always take your keys with you and most importantly, make sure your auto policy is up to date. It is that simple."NICB ENCOURAGES VEHICLE OWNERS TO CONSIDER THESE TIPS TO AVOID BECOMING A VICTIM OF VEHICLE THEFT
Should your vehicle be stolen, call law enforcement and your insurer immediately. Reporting a vehicle as soon as possible after it is stolen increases the chance of recovery.
If you believe you have been a victim of fraud, call the NICB at 1-800-TEL-NICB. For additional information, visit NICB's website,WWW.NICB.org.
REPORT FRAUD:Anyone with information concerning insurance fraud or vehicle theft can report it anonymously by calling toll-free 800.TEL.NICB (800.835.6422) or submitting a form on our website.
ABOUT THE NATIONAL INSURANCE CRIME BUREAU:Headquartered in Des Plaines, Ill., the NICB is the nation's leading not-for-profit organization exclusively dedicated to combatting and preventing insurance crime through Intelligence, Analytics, and Operations; Education and Crime Prevention; and Strategy, Policy, and Advocacy. The NICB is supported by more than 1,200 property and casualty insurance companies and self-insured organizations. NICB member companies wrote over $582 billion in insurance premiums in 2021, or more than 82% of the nation's property-casualty insurance. That includes more than 96% of the nation's personal auto insurance. To learn more, visit www.nicb.org
