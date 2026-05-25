Chase Aktie
WKN: 863380 / ISIN: US16150R1041
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25.05.2026 11:30:00
Over Half of Billionaire Chase Coleman's Portfolio Is Invested in 7 Brilliant Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
Taking a look at what billionaire investors own is a smart idea for individual investors. Hedge funds have far more research capabilities than individual investors do, and seeing what their portfolios hold is a great way to generate ideas for which stocks are best to own. Many of these firms don't own fly-by-night companies; instead, they stick to the big names that nearly everyone recognizes.The key is to find hedge funds that have a long-term investing mindset. One billionaire-run hedge fund I follow is Chase Coleman's Tiger Global Management. He has more than half of its portfolio invested in seven genius artificial intelligence (AI) stocks, and I think investors should take a look at his fund for guidance on where to invest their money.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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