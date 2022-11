Over Half of Millennials Own Stocks. Here Are 3 Stock Ideas to Start Your Own Portfolio.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Over half of Millennials own stocks, according to recent research by The Motley Fool. It might not seem like it today, but the stock market has historically proven resilient, enduring recessions and wars to deliver annual returns averaging 10% over decades. In other words, owning stocks is one of the most proven ways to build wealth.Don't panic if you're one of those who haven't gotten started yet; it's never too late. You can build a diversified portfolio of stocks that produces compound returns and helps brighten your financial future. Remember that Millennials and Gen Z are the upcoming generations of consumers. Below are three companies younger consumers love that have the robust financials to make them superb investments for kick-starting a diversified portfolio.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading