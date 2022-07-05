Over half of Swiss people do not feel financially prepared for unexpected turns in life

Swiss Life Holding AG / Key word(s): Research Update/Study results

Zurich, 5 July 2022 60% of people in Switzerland are finding it increasingly difficult to make the right pension and financial decisions

53% feel financially unprepared for unexpected turns in life

47% have the impression that the decisions to be made on financial and pension matters are increasing

30% of people in Switzerland have already lost a lot of money at some time or another

72% consider advice on financial and pension topics important Insufficient information and poorly prepared

In a representative survey carried out on behalf of Swiss Life, a clear majority of people in Switzerland surveyed say they are finding it increasingly difficult to make the right pension and financial decisions. Only 38% feel really well informed about financial topics. And over half feel financially unprepared for unexpected turns in life.



44% have made at least one important financial decision that they would have liked to reverse later. And around a third have even lost a large amount of money at one time or another because they did not obtain sufficient information. 44% of babyboomers (born between 1946 and 1964) would retrospectively have liked to have consulted a personal financial advisor when making decisions regarding retirement.



The vast majority believe in financial self-determination

For 86% of people in Switzerland, being able to make self-determined financial decisions is a fundamental need. 69% feel responsible for the success or failure of their financial provisions and 71% of those surveyed are convinced that financial self-determination and independence are a realistic personal goal. Whether taking a lengthy trip, changing jobs or buying a house: 63% have clear financial goals and one in two is planning a decision with significant financial impact in the next 12 months.



Young people want personal advice

72% of respondents think advice is important in financial and pension-related matters, and 70% say a personal advisor is becoming even more important. The youngest (Gen Z and millennials born between 1981 and 2004) place the greatest importance on advice at 76%. When concluding an important contract, 80% of respondents consider interacting with someone essential. Trust in their own financial or insurance advisor is high across all generations (86% in total), but just under half do not have a fixed advisor with their bank or insurance company. Infograhic "Finances and pension provision" (pdf) About the study

On behalf of Swiss Life, YouGov carried out a representative survey on the subject of "Finances and pension provision" from 7 to 13 April 2022. 1051 people from Switzerland aged between 18 and 79 were surveyed online. Further articles and studies by Swiss Life on a self-determined life

A self-determined life is the purpose of Swiss Life. Swiss Life regularly presents interviews with experts, inspiring articles and representative surveys on that topic. All contributions and studies can be found online at www.swisslife.com/hub.

