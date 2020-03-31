Overall Parts Solutions Demonstrates Longstanding Commitment to the Collision Industry with Touch-Free Technologies

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the collision repair industry faces new workflow management challenges in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, industry pioneer Overall Parts Solutions (OPS) supports the industry with forward thinking tools that facilitate essential repair business through this unprecedented time. These tools are delivered through the OPS Technology Platform, offering parts management solutions for both collision repair shops and parts suppliers from procurement to payables. At the heart of that platform is OPSTrax™, the industry's premier parts procurement tool, a one-stop solution for all parts ordering and tracking.

OPSTrax gives the community of OPS professionals access to several innovative tools that provide touch-free procurement and logistics:

DeliveryTrax™ automates the process of dispatching suppliers' parts deliveries. Through OPSTrax, suppliers can access DeliveryTrax and remotely assign parts deliveries to specific drivers' routes to create efficiency and time savings in the delivery process.

"The OPS Team is proud to support the workers on the front-line of the collision repair industry by providing them with the tools they need to efficiently and safely conduct essential business," said Nick Bossinakis, CEO and co-founder of OPS. "As public transportation options become limited, personal vehicle repairs are even more essential to continuing everyday life. OPS is committed to helping suppliers and shops serve their customers in a manner that protects the health and safety of all."

Suppliers and shops can quickly implement OPSTrax by registering at OPSTrax.com. Simple online installation allows new customers to access the system's powerful touch-free tools within a few hours without face-to-face delivery and training. Online support and chat are available 24/7.

ABOUT OVERALL PARTS SOLUTIONS

Overall Parts Solutions (OPS) is headquartered in Grand Prairie, TX, in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, and has been the national category leader in automotive repair parts solutions for over 20 years. The company provides customized, innovative technology to enhance performance, productivity and profitability in the auto collision repair sector. Its state-of-the-art OPSTrax parts management and delivery system has been adopted by the majority of MSOs and parts suppliers throughout North America.

Visit OPSTrax.com for more information.

