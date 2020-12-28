Overbought Thai Stock Market Due For Consolidation

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has moved higher in back-to-back sessions, surging more than 70 points or 5 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just above the 1,485-point plateau although investors figure to cash in on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is fairly flat in a traditionally slow week, with the regional bourses set to return after the long Christmas weekend and the end of the year just days away.

The SET finished sharply higher on Friday following gains from the financial shares and energy producers.

For the day, the index surged 34.79 points or 2.40 percent to finish at 1,486.31 after trading between 1,462.77 and 1,486.84. Volume was 21.092 billion shares worth 88.244 billion baht. There were 846 gainers and 666 decliners, with 476 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info rose 0.28 percent, while Thailand Airport climbed 1.21 percent, Bangkok Bank shed 0.41 percent, Gulf sank 0.72 percent, IRPC rallied 2.15 percent, Kasikornbank collected 0.43 percent, PTT perked 1.92 percent, PTT Exploration and Production gained 0.78 percent, PTT Global Chemical spiked 2.14 percent, Siam Commercial Bank advanced 0.86 percent, Siam Concrete added 0.80 percent, TMB Bank jumped 0.88 percent and Krung Thai Bank, Asset World, Bangkok Dusit Medical, Bangkok Expressway, BTS Group and Charoen Pokphand Foods all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests mild upside as stocks opened higher on Thursday and remained mostly positive to finish in the green in a half-day session on Christmas Eve.

The Dow added 70.04 points or 0.23 percent to finish at 30,199.87, while the NASDAQ gained 33.62 points or 0.26 percent to end at 12,804.73 and the S&P 500 rose 13.05 points or 0.35 percent to close at 3,703.06. For the holiday-shortened week, the Dow rose 0.1 percent, the NASDAQ added 0.4 percent and the S&P fell 0.2 percent.

The modestly higher close on Wall Street came amid news that U.K. and the European Union have reached a post-Brexit trade agreement. The news of the agreement came just a week before a Dec. 31 deadline, offsetting recent concerns about a potential no-deal Brexit.

The rollout of coronavirus vaccines has also propped up hopes that the economic recovery can gain momentum next year. However, uncertainty about the stimulus package approved by Congress kept buying interest subdued as President Donald Trump has expressed opposition to the bill.

Oil service stocks showed a significant move to the downside, however, with the Philadelphia Oil Service Index falling by 1.5 percent. The weakness in the sector came as the price of crude oil lingers near the unchanged line.

Closer to home, Thailand will provide November data for industrial production later today; in October, industrial production was down 0.54 percent on year.