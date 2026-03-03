People Aktie
WKN DE: A2JDBV / ISIN: CA7097621089
|
03.03.2026 11:00:11
Overdrawn, underpaid and over it: how four people conquered their debt mountains
It’s easy to let your credit card balance mount up – and hard to admit you have a problem. But help is at hand. We talk to four people who worked their way back into the blackAbbie Marton Bell, a National Debtline adviser, is often the first person her clients will speak to about their debt, after years of carrying the weight of their financial worries alone. Most of the time, they haven’t even told their partner or family, she says, and “you can literally hear the relief in their voice”.Debt carries a lot of shame, but it’s more common than people might think. In the UK, 84% of adults had some form of credit or loan in the year leading up to May 2024. The average household holds about £2,700 in credit card debt, and it’s only getting worse. Borrowing has been rising at its fastest rate for almost two years, with those hit hardest by the cost of living crisis increasingly using credit to pay for essentials. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
