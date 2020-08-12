12.08.2020 22:15:00

Overdrive Brands Named to Inc. 5000 for 4th Consecutive Year

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Overdrive Brands has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies for the fourth consecutive year. Overdrive utilizes proprietary technology to optimize product sourcing, logistics, customer experience, marketing, and direct-to-consumer fulfillment.

The annual Inc. 5000 list distinguishes the fastest-growing companies from the nearly seven million private companies in America. The ranking is calculated according to percentage revenue growth over a three-year period. Less than 8% of Inc. 5000 recipients have made the list for four consecutive years. "Our team and culture have continued to adapt and thrive, developing and delivering great products and value to our customers," said Jack Sanders, Overdrive's Founder and President.

About Overdrive Brands

Started in 2014, Overdrive Brands is a direct-to-consumer company with 18 full-time employees and offices in Fayetteville, AR, and Chicago, IL.

