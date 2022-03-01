Overhaul Adds David Braunstein as GM to Drive Insuretech Offerings

AUSTIN, Texas, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Overhaul , a software-based, supply-chain visibility, integrity, safety and security solution for the world's leading brands, today announced the addition of David Braunstein as General Manager of Insuretech. In this role, Braunstein will oversee Overhaul's insuretech division, landing the strategy that drives revenue while increasing the company's capabilities in the space.

"As the roles of insurance and technology continue to evolve within the global supply chain, the addition of David to our team proves that Overhaul is truly dedicated to helping improve the efficiencies within the insurance industry," said Barry Conlon, CEO and founder of Overhaul.

Braunstein's background cuts across industries and is deeply rooted within innovation and analytics technologies, including IoT, AI and predictive analytics. Most recently, Braunstein served as President for Together for Safer Roads where he had P&L and functional responsibility across all areas of the organization's mission to make roads safer for all road users. Prior to that, he held leadership roles with IBM as an Industry Innovation Lead, where he focused on both retail and insurance clients.

"Insuretech continues to establish itself as a vital piece of the supply chain, and I'm thrilled to join the team at Overhaul and provide our clients with complete end-to-end risk management solutions," said David Braunstein. "Risk management is more than mass market visibility and simply sending alerts when shipments are delayed, it's working hand-in-hand with our clients to truly reduce operational risk in real-time. The beauty of Overhaul's insuretech solutions is that we are embedding both timely risk management and risk transfer in our clients' businesses. It's a best of both worlds solution for insurance markets and insureds."

About Overhaul

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Overhaul is the industry's first and only holistic, end-to-end solution that optimizes supply-chain visibility, integrity, and security for global enterprises. Its software-based approach offers high configurability and efficient time-to-value to supply-chain organizations without heavy tech. Additionally, Overhaul's logistics-experts team partners with each client to create a fully customized and comprehensive solution for the entire supply chain. As such, Overhaul has quickly grown to be a trusted provider for Fortune 100 companies moving freight globally across industries, such as pharmaceutical and healthcare, technology, logistics, and food and beverage. Customers include Microsoft, Bristol Myers Squibb, Gordon Food Service, and many others. For more information, visit over-haul.com and the Overhaul Blog , and follow them on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

