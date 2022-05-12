Overhaul Continues to Strengthen Supply Chain Leadership with Addition of Pat Flynn-Cherenzia, Vice President of Enterprise Division

AUSTIN, Texas, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Overhaul, a software-based, supply-chain visibility, integrity, safety and security solution for the world's leading brands, today announced the addition of Pat Flynn-Cherenzia as Vice President, Enterprise Division. Flynn-Cherenzia will play a key role in spearheading the business development of Overhaul's Enterprise channel, while driving new and supporting current strategic partnerships as the company continues to scale. This addition comes on the heels of Overhaul appointing David Warrick, Executive Vice President, Enterprise Division, and represents the company's ongoing commitment to bringing best-in-class industry expertise in-house.

Within the Enterprise Division, Flynn-Cherenzia's responsibilities include the development and implementation of new business growth strategies, overseeing employee operations, and serving as an integral liaison between internal and external stakeholders.

"During a period of tremendous growth for Overhaul, we couldn't be more thrilled to add Pat to our team to help us continue to innovate and break barriers in supply chain technology," said Barry Conlon, CEO and founder of Overhaul. "Her deep-rooted knowledge of the global supply chain landscape will be invaluable to our team and customers and I look forward to the many ways Pat's expertise will undoubtedly propel our company forward."

Flynn-Cherenzia joins Overhaul with more than 10 years of experience at Microsoft, overseeing the development and deployment of its Dynamics 365 supply chain solution. She was also responsible for the digital transformation of the company's manufacturing solutions and handling the global movement of all Microsoft products. Her unique blend of strategic experience spans more than 30 years across the operational, product, and service sides of the supply chain industry. Prior to Microsoft, Flynn-Cherenzia held leadership positions with US Customs, HP, Starbucks and FedEx.

"I was drawn to Overhaul's steadfast commitment to providing greater supply chain visibility to its customers, as that has been the biggest pain point for the companies I've worked with in the past," said Flynn-Cherenzia. "After working directly with Overhaul during my time with Microsoft, I have seen first-hand how important having the right supply chain technology can be to eliminating the supply chain's information black hole. I am thrilled to be able to hit the ground running with a company at the forefront of next-generation supply chain technology and innovation and empower our customers to do more with the information they have at their fingertips."

About Overhaul

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Overhaul is the industry's first and only holistic, end-to-end solution that optimizes supply-chain visibility, integrity, and security for global enterprises. Its software-based approach offers high configurability and efficient time-to-value to supply-chain organizations without heavy tech. Additionally, Overhaul's logistics-experts team partners with each client to create a fully customized and comprehensive solution for the entire supply chain. As such, Overhaul has quickly grown to be a trusted provider for Fortune 100 companies moving freight globally across industries, such as pharmaceutical and healthcare, technology, logistics, and food and beverage. Customers include Microsoft, Bristol Myers Squibb and many others. For more information, visit over-haul.com and the Overhaul Blog, and follow them on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

