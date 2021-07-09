Oversold Hang Seng Nonetheless Called Lower On Friday

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has finished lower in eight straight sessions, plummeting more than 2,110 points or 7.3 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 27,150-point plateau and it's got another negative lead for Friday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests consolidation on concerns over the spread of the coronavirus variant. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian markets are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished sharply lower on Thursday with heavy selling across all sectors - especially the financials, properties, casinos and oil and technology stocks.

For the day, the index plummeted 807.49 points or 2.89 percent to finish at 27,153.13 after trading between 27,110.62 and 27,921.06.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies plunged 5.88 percent, while AIA Group dropped 2.89 percent, Alibaba Group declined 4.13 percent, Alibaba Health Info skidded 4.41 percent, ANTA Sports tanked 4.88 percent, China Life Insurance softened 3.47 percent, China Mengniu Dairy shed 2.76 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) sank 3.12 percent, China Resources Land dipped 0.16 percent, CITIC was down 1.07 percent, CNOOC cratered 5.62 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical fell 2.70 percent, Galaxy Entertainment retreated 4.15 percent, Hang Lung Properties lost 2.74 percent, Henderson Land shed 0.68 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas added 0.66 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China dipped 1.31 percent, Longfor eased 0.12 percent, Meituan plummeted 6.43 percent, New World Development weakened 3.88 percent, Sands China slid 2.52 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties dropped 1.05 percent, Techtronic Industries surrendered 3.96 percent, Xiaomi Corporation slipped 1.17 percent and WuXi Biologics tumbled 4.83 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks opened sharply lower on Thursday, made back some ground as the day progressed but still ended firmly in the red.

The Dow plunged 259.86 points or 0.75 percent to finish at 34,421.93, while the NASDAQ dropped 105.28 points or 0.72 percent to end at 14,559.79 and the S&P 500 sank 37.31 points or 0.86 percent to close at 4,320.82.

Concerns about the outlook for the global economy contributed to the early sell-off on Wall Street, while news that Japan has declared a new state of emergency for Tokyo ahead of the Olympic Games added to worries about the impact of new coronavirus variants.

In U.S. economic news, the Labor Department released a report showing initial jobless claims unexpectedly inched higher last week.

Crude oil futures settled higher Thursday after data showed a bigger than expected decline in crude inventories in the U.S. last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended up by $0.74 or 1 percent at $72.94 a barrel.