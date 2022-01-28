Oversold KOSPI Looking At Another Negative Lead For Friday

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished lower in five straight sessions, plummeting almost 250 points or 9 percent along the way. Now at a fresh 14-month closing low, the KOSPI rests just beneath the 2,615-point plateau and it's tipped to open in the red again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is volatile, with weakness from oil and technology stocks likely to limit any upside. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to at least open lower.

The KOSPI finished sharply lower again on Thursday with damage across the board - especially from the financials, oil and chemical companies and technology stocks.

For the day, the index crashed 94.75 points or 3.50 percent to finish at the daily low of 2,614.49 after peaking at 2,722.86. Volume was 478 million shares worth 20.3 trillion won. There were 856 decliners and 61 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial dipped 0.52 percent, while KB Financial sank 1.86 percent, Hana Financial fell 0.68 percent, Samsung Electronics shed 2.73 percent, LG Electronics weakened 3.88 percent, SK Hynix dropped 3.40 percent, Naver tumbled 3.19 percent, LG Chem plummeted 8.13 percent, Lotte Chemical slumped 4.49 percent, S-Oil stumbled 4.37 percent, SK Innovation plunged 7.11 percent, POSCO tanked 4.45 percent, SK Telecom retreated 1.94 percent, KEPCO surrendered 3.13 percent, Hyundai Motor lost 1.84 percent and Kia Motors jumped 1.80 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened higher on Thursday but watched those gains evaporate as the markets slid into the red as the day progressed.

The Dow dipped 7.31 points or 0.02 percent to finish at 34,160.78, while the NASDAQ plummeted 189.34 points or 1.40 percent to close at 13,352.78 and the S&P 500 lost 23.42 points or 0.54 percent to end at 4,326.51.

Stocks continued to experience intense volatility as traders weighed upbeat fourth quarter GDP against the prospect of higher interest rates.

The markets initially showed a positive reaction to a Commerce Department report showing stronger than expected GDP growth in the fourth quarter of 2021. However, traders have recently shown a reluctance to maintain any meaningful moves, resulting in another rollercoaster ride.

In other economic news, the Labor Department said initial jobless claims pulled back last week, while the Commerce Department and the National Association of Realtors noted steeper than expected drops in durable goods orders and pending home sales in December.

Crude oil prices retreated Thursday as the dollar climbed after the Fed signaled that it would start raising interest rates in March. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended lower by $0.74 or 0.9 percent at $86.61 a barrel.

Closer to home, South Korea will provide December data for industrial production and retail sales later this morning. Output is expected to rise 1.0 percent on month and 2.0 percent on year after gaining 5.1 percent on month and 5.9 percent on year in November. Retail sales fell 1.9 percent on month in November but gained 4.6 percent on year.