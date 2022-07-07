Oversold Taiwan Stock Market Due For Positive Bounce

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market turned lower again on Wednesday, one session after ending the five-day losing streak in which it had plummeted more than 1,300 points or 8.5 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just beneath the 14,000-point plateau although it may find support on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive, with oversold markets likely to rebound on possible easing inflation concerns. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to follow that lead.

The TSE finished with huge losses on Wednesday following heavy selling among the financials, technology stocks and plastics.

For the day, the index plunged 363.69 points or 2.53 percent to finish at the daily low of 13,985.51 after peaking at 14,319.32.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial lost 3.85 percent, while Mega Financial shed 0.98 percent, CTBC Financial slumped 3.29 percent, Fubon Financial dropped 3.48 percent, First Financial skidded 1.35 percent, E Sun Financial stumbled 1.55 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company declined 2.35 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation plunged 4.50 percent, Hon Hai Precision tumbled 1.95 percent, Largan Precision surrendered 2.56 percent, Catcher Technology weakened 1.56 percent, MediaTek retreated 1.63 percent, Delta Electronics cratered 4.54 percent, Novatek Microelectronics sank 4.79 percent, Formosa Plastics plummeted 7.45 percent, Nan Ya Plastics crashed 16.87 percent, Asia Cement dipped 0.45 percent and Taiwan Cement was down 1.84 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages hugged the unchanged line for most of Wednesday's trade before a late rally pushed them into the green.

The Dow climbed 69.86 points or 0.23 percent to finish at 31,037.68, while the NASDAQ added 39.61 points or 0.35 percent to close at 11,361.85 and the S&P 500 rose 13.69 points or 0.36 percent to end at 3,845.08.

The late rally on Wall Street followed the release of the latest batch of minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting, which showed the central bank remains committed to bringing down inflation.

The minutes also said participants continued to anticipate that ongoing increases in the target range for the federal funds would be appropriate to achieve the monetary policy committee's objectives; another 50 or 75-basis point move is expected in the July meeting.

Crude oil futures settled lower Wednesday amid concerns about outlook for energy demand due to a surge in Covid-19 cases in China and fears over a possible recession, while a strong greenback also weighed. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for August ended lower by $0.97 or 1 percent at $98.53 a barrel.