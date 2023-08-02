Overstock.com Relaunches As BedBathandBeyond.com In Mega-Deal Merger

(RTTNews) - Overstock.com, the online retailer, has completed its transformation into BedBathandBeyond.com, following its acquisition of Bed Bath & Beyond's brand out of bankruptcy.

The relaunched website aims to merge Overstock's online business model and product categories with popular branded items favored by Bed Bath & Beyond shoppers.

CEO Jonathan Johnson emphasized that all of Overstock's categories will transition over, and they have added over 600,000 new products, including name-brand items that were previously associated with Bed Bath & Beyond.

The revamped website welcomes visitors with the message "Welcome to a bigger, better beyond," and it offers deals of an extra 15%-20% off bedding, bath, and furniture items. The move promises to offer Bed Bath & Beyond customers both newness and familiarity. The "beyond" category will now feature a broader range of linens, cookware, and small appliances.

While the iconic 20 percent-off "Big Blue" coupon will not be resurrected, Johnson assured shoppers that the new Bed Bath & Beyond mobile app will provide special deals and promotions, including a 25% off coupon for downloading the app and making purchases. Former Overstock.com loyalty program members will get a 20% off coupon, and their membership will be transferred to the rebranded loyalty program. Additionally, the company will reinstate up to $50 in unused loyalty rewards points for active members of the former Bed Bath & Beyond loyalty program.

However, the physical stores of Bed Bath & Beyond, which announced its closure and bankruptcy in April, will not be making a comeback in the foreseeable future. Johnson mentioned that they are focusing on the digital transition and like their asset-light business model, although they won't rule out the possibility of physical stores in the future.

Regarding the company's ticker symbol, Johnson stated that they are contemplating a change since the current corporate name, "Overstock," and ticker "OSTK" might not be a good fit anymore. They want to avoid any association with meme stocks or bankruptcy and are actively searching for the right name.

This development comes shortly after another iconic retail brand, Babies R Us, made a comeback by opening its new flagship store in New Jersey last month at the American Dream Mall. Both brands' resurgence marks an interesting turn of events in the retail industry.