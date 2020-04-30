|
30.04.2020 23:15:00
Ovintiv Announces Results of Annual Meeting
DENVER, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE, TSX: OVV) announced today that the following matters, as further described in the Company's Proxy Statement dated March 6, 2020 (the "Proxy Statement"), were voted upon at its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on April 29, 2020.
Advisory Vote to Approve Compensation of Named Executive Officers
The results of the non-binding advisory vote for the compensation of the Company's named executive officers were as follows:
Votes For
Percent
Votes Against
Percent
154,683,397
88.95%
19,205,324
11.04%
Election of Directors
Each nominee listed in the Proxy Statement was elected as a Director of the Company. The results of the vote by ballot were as follows:
Name of Nominee
Votes For
Percent
Votes Against
Percent
Peter A. Dea
161,015,193
92.61%
12,834,387
7.38%
Fred J. Fowler
164,732,258
94.75%
9,112,701
5.24%
Howard J. Mayson
164,797,869
94.83%
8,967,989
5.16%
Lee A. McIntire
161,017,505
92.66%
12,742,562
7.33%
Margaret A. McKenzie
164,649,853
94.75%
9,115,476
5.24%
Steven W. Nance
166,275,351
95.63%
7,594,318
4.36%
Suzanne P. Nimocks
160,811,938
92.54%
12,958,340
7.45%
Thomas G. Ricks
156,443,194
89.97%
17,425,160
10.02%
Brian G. Shaw
166,318,885
95.71%
7,439,582
4.28%
Douglas J. Suttles
162,861,416
93.61%
11,111,079
6.38%
Bruce G. Waterman
165,689,347
95.35%
8,070,350
4.64%
Clayton H. Woitas
162,653,756
93.60%
11,118,266
6.39%
Ratify PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Independent Auditors
The results for the ratification of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the Company's independent auditors were as follows:
Votes For
Percent
Votes Against
Percent
186,054,339
96.71%
6,318,911
3.28%
Stockholder Proposal
The results for the stockholder proposal, as disclosed in the Proxy Statement, were as follows:
Votes For
Percent
Votes Against
Percent
97,670,799
56.41%
75,468,353
43.58%
