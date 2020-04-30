Ovintiv Announces Results of Annual Meeting

DENVER, April 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE, TSX: OVV) announced today that the following matters, as further described in the Company's Proxy Statement dated March 6, 2020 (the "Proxy Statement"), were voted upon at its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on April 29, 2020.

Advisory Vote to Approve Compensation of Named Executive Officers

The results of the non-binding advisory vote for the compensation of the Company's named executive officers were as follows:

Votes For Percent Votes Against Percent 154,683,397 88.95% 19,205,324 11.04%

Election of Directors

Each nominee listed in the Proxy Statement was elected as a Director of the Company. The results of the vote by ballot were as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes For Percent Votes Against Percent Peter A. Dea 161,015,193 92.61% 12,834,387 7.38% Fred J. Fowler 164,732,258 94.75% 9,112,701 5.24% Howard J. Mayson 164,797,869 94.83% 8,967,989 5.16% Lee A. McIntire 161,017,505 92.66% 12,742,562 7.33% Margaret A. McKenzie 164,649,853 94.75% 9,115,476 5.24% Steven W. Nance 166,275,351 95.63% 7,594,318 4.36% Suzanne P. Nimocks 160,811,938 92.54% 12,958,340 7.45% Thomas G. Ricks 156,443,194 89.97% 17,425,160 10.02% Brian G. Shaw 166,318,885 95.71% 7,439,582 4.28% Douglas J. Suttles 162,861,416 93.61% 11,111,079 6.38% Bruce G. Waterman 165,689,347 95.35% 8,070,350 4.64% Clayton H. Woitas 162,653,756 93.60% 11,118,266 6.39%

Ratify PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Independent Auditors

The results for the ratification of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the Company's independent auditors were as follows:

Votes For Percent Votes Against Percent 186,054,339 96.71% 6,318,911 3.28%

Stockholder Proposal

The results for the stockholder proposal, as disclosed in the Proxy Statement, were as follows:

Votes For Percent Votes Against Percent 97,670,799 56.41% 75,468,353 43.58%

