OWC Introduces Mercury Elite Pro Dock - The Professional All-in-One Dual-Drive Storage and Device Connectivity Solution for Everyone

WOODSTOCK, Ill., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OWC® ; a leading zero emissions Mac and PC technology company and one of the world's most respected manufacturers of hard drives , SSDs , Mac & PC docking solutions and performance upgrade kits , today announced the availability of the all-new OWC Mercury Elite Pro Dock. Incredible dual-drive RAID data storage up to 28TB combined with an integrated 7-port dock delivers professional level data performance along with robust device connectivity convenience that everyone will appreciate.

Whether for home, business or grueling creative workflows, the Mercury Elite Pro Dock is the multitool that gives order to everyone's digital life. It combats clutter and optimizes valuable desktop real estate by integrating three or more devices into one small footprint. With one simple cable, instantly access almost limitless professional-grade data storage options, 7 ports of robust connectivity and laptop charging power. Load in and ingest your latest action cam or commercial video footage via the frontside SD 4.0 card reader, plus access Ethernet connectivity, USB ports and 4K monitor support while neatly consolidating all peripheral device cables. As if that wasn't enough power and convenience, the OWC Elite Pro Dock is equipped with two Thunderbolt 3 ports allowing for daisy-chaining of up to 5 additional devices.

Pro-Level Performance for Superior Mac and PC Productivity

The Mercury Elite Pro Dock is available as preconfigured solutions with 4TB-28TB of storage capacity, or as an add-your-own drives enclosure. Equip now or upgrade later with standard 2.5" or 3.5" SSD or HDD, even combine HD & SSD for your workflow needs with the benefit of RAID options for capacity, performance, redundancy. With a built-in hardware-based RAID controller, speed, redundancy and peace-of-mind is seamlessly delivered across operating systems. Working on a PC in a cross-platform world is easily supported using OWC's MacDrive software (sold separately) that offers convenient access to any Mac disk docked to the Mercury Elite Pro Dock.

OWC Mercury Elite Pro Dock Delivers:

Up to 28TB of Data Storage Capacity + Docking functions

Front-side Functionality:

Drive status LED indicators



Built-in SD 4.0 (UHS-II) card reader



Accessible dual drive bays (up to two 2.5-inch or 3.5-inch SATA HDDs or SSDs)

Back-side Functionality:

Dual USB 3.1 Gen 1 (Type-A) ports



(1) Gigabit Ethernet port



(2) Thunderbolt 3 ports (certified for Mac and Windows)



(1) DisplayPort 1.2



AC power input



Hardware RAID controller (RAID 0, 1, SPAN, JBOD)



Whisper-quiet fan

With built-in hardware RAID, the dock offers 4 drive set-up options:

JBOD (non-RAID) to keep the drives as independent volumes



RAID 1 (mirror) for backup reliability



RAID 0 (stripe) for optimal performance and maximum speed



Span to combine the drive capacities into one huge volume for extra-large storage capacities

Supports Mac (macOS 10.14 or later) and PC (Windows 10 or later)

"OWC has always been about delivering professional-grade solutions that everyone can use," said OWC founder and CEO Larry O'Connor. "Right at home in a professional music or videography studio workflow, the Elite Pro Dock is also perfect for home use. Everyone deserves high performance, reliability and data safety you can count on, and that is what OWC delivers. Our words translate to action and that's why every configured solution undergoes OWC's multi-hour drive performance certification prior to shipping. Whether you're in the middle of a critical creative deadline, or simply securing family memories, the Mercury Elite Pro Dock is warrantied to arrive operating properly out-of-the-box for immediate use and professional-grade reliability."

Availability

The OWC Mercury Elite Pro Dock is available now at MacSales.com in the following capacities:

0TB – $319.99

4TB - $519.99

6TB – $569.99

8TB - $599.99

12TB - $749.99

16TB - $869.99

20TB – $1,049.99

24TB - $1,199.99

28TB - $1,399.99

About OWC

Other World Computing (OWC), founded in 1988, is dedicated to helping Mac and PC enthusiasts do more and reach higher. OWC creates and delivers the best storage, connectivity, software and expansion solutions for performance, reliability and longevity to enhance, accelerate and extend the capabilities of technology. We believe in sustainability and OWC solutions are truly built to last, go the distance, and enable users to maximize the technology investment they have already made. True sustainability is good business – maximizing existing hardware vs. starting over or needing to replace saves time, money and benefits the environment and resources we all share. OWC's operation provides leadership in business sustainability, with our headquarters among the first in the world awarded LEED Platinum Certification and running as a net provider of renewable wind and solar energy to the local power grid. OWC features an award-winning technical support team that is available 24/7, as well as an unparalleled library of step-by-step DIY and informational videos. From the home desktop to the enterprise rack, to the audio recording studio to the motion picture set and beyond, there should be no compromise, and that is why OWC is here.

Get social: follow OWC on Facebook , Instagram , YouTube and Twitter .

© 2019 Other World Computing, Inc. All rights reserved. Apple and Mac are the trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Intel and Thunderbolt are trademarks of Intel

Corporation registered in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other marks may be the trademark or registered trademark property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/owc-introduces-mercury-elite-pro-dock--the-professional-all-in-one-dual-drive-storage-and-device-connectivity-solution-for-everyone-300934384.html

SOURCE OWC