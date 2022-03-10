OWC Joins the Music Showcasing Innovative Connectivity and Storage Solutions at SXSW 2022

WOODSTOCK, Ill., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OWC®, the premier zero-emissions Mac and PC technology company, and a respected provider of Memory, External Drives, SSDs, Mac & PC Docking Solutions, Network Attached Storage, and Performance Upgrade Kits , announces today announced it will participate in a panel for MUSIC MATTERS! Presented by Give A Note Foundation and Artist For Artist on Friday, March 18 at SXSW 2022. OWC will also be supporting Jam in the Van at SXSW 2022 as its sponsor. OWC will give daily prizes and showcase its latest products for film, media, and music creators on March 16-20.

MUSIC MATTERS! presented by Give A Note Foundation & Artist For Artist

Give A Note Foundation is a 501(c)(3) that supports equitable opportunities in music education through tech and innovation. The two events will inform festival attendees why 'MUSIC MATTERS!' and raise funds for Give A Note's work across the country. The Official SXSW Showcase is free and open to the public at the Outdoor Stage at Lady Bird Lake with Sammy Hagar & The Circle, The Warning, The Dumes and Jane N' The Jungle. The Panel Discussion is for SXSW Badge holders to enjoy in the Austin Convention Center on a limited first-come, first-serve basis.

Official SXSW Panel @ Austin Convention Center (Room 12AB - ACC)

Friday, March 18

11:30 am – 12:30 pm

Moderated by CNN's Audrey Irvine, "Transforming Equity In Music For The Next Gen" panelists announced so far include Steve Molitz, Head of Music / Lead Composer, Saber Interactive (World War Z, Evil Dead: The Game, NBA 2K Playgrounds, SnowRunner), Melissa Salguero, GRAMMY Music Educator (Wings Academy NYC), Rick Van Dyne, Vice President, OWC (Other World Computing), and Dany Villarreal of The Warning who will discuss how technology is transforming and shaping the 21st-century classroom to inspire the next generation of music creators.

Official SXSW Showcase @ Outdoor Stage at Lady Bird Lake

Friday, March 18

4 pm - 10 pm

Both festival attendees and supporters at home can text MUSIC to 707070 or visit pledge.to/music to donate to Give A Note Foundation. For the latest event news, follow @GiveaNote and @afamgmt.

Jam in the Van Experience Live Music, Comedy & More Benefiting the SIMS Foundation

OWC puts the pedal to the metal with Jam in the Van, a solar-powered mobile recording studio and YouTube Channel, to provide bands with an opportunity to win an ultimate product package, which will include OWC's latest tech offerings for music creators. Jam in the Van returns to Austin for five days of live music, comedy, and good times, benefitting the SIMS Foundation from March 16 – 20 at the Armadillo Den.

At the sprawling South Austin hangout, Armadillo Den, the event will feature live performances at the Jam in the Van Stage and outdoor stage from noon to 10:30 pm, daily. Featuring a lineup of over forty bands and the culmination of JITV's annual Battle of the Bands contest, the schedule includes Delta Spirit, Susto, The Wild Feathers, Stoplight Observations, BLACKSTARKIDS, The Suffers, and many more. The event is free and open to the public. Additionally, in the bar's indoor stage upstairs, nightly comedy showcases featuring popular local and headlining acts will run until 2 am. Throughout the week, attendees can partake in raffles and drink and food specials that benefit SIMS.

OWC will present award-winning external hard drive solutions, expansion products, docking and connectivity solutions. OWC products are designed to enable users to get the most from their technology. Whether in an office, studio, classroom or on the go. Allowing Jam in the Van attendees to experience first-hand the products made to keep their workflow connected and their creations secure.

Armadillo Den - 10106 Me

chaca Rd, Austin, TX 78748

March 16 – 20

12pm to 10:30pm

About OWC

Other World Computing (OWC), founded in 1988, is dedicated to helping Mac and PC enthusiasts do more and reach higher. We believe in sustainability and OWC solutions are truly built to last, go the distance, and enable users to maximize the technology investment they have already made. OWC's operation provides leadership in business sustainability, with our headquarters among the first in the world awarded LEED Platinum OWC features an award-winning technical support team as well as an unparalleled library of step-by-step DIY and informational videos. From the home desktop to the enterprise rack, the corporate backup to secure medical data, the recording studio to the motion picture set and beyond, there should be no compromise, and that is why OWC is here.

About Jam in the Van

The solar-powered mobile recording studio and YouTube Channel that's changing the way the world discovers new music. Launched in 2011 as a backyard project inspired by a love for music festivals, JITV has since turned into a full-blown business venture for Jake Cotler, Dave Bell, and Louis Peek. The company has filmed over 1,000 bands in remote locations across the United States. With new sessions, every day of the week M-F, Jam in the Van is the leading tastemaker for music discovery.

About Give A Note

GIVE A NOTE Foundation 501(c)(3) provides support to nurture, grow and strengthen music education opportunities – every student, every school, every community. Founded in 2011 with an initial investment from 21st Century Fox and TV show GLEE, and in cooperation with valued partners, including CMA Foundation, Radio Disney, and National Association for Music Education, GIVE A NOTE has awarded grants in excess of $1.4 Million in support of music education. GAN's annual Music Education Innovator Awards (MEIA) recognize teachers who have developed creative, effective in-classroom programs and provides ongoing support to encourage lasting change within a school or district. Ninety-five percent of MEIA grants serve students from underfunded metropolitan and rural K-12 public school districts where funding for music education is deficient. Nationally recognized by music educators as an organization that passionately champions their life's work, GIVE A NOTE delivers opportunities for students to become their best selves through learning and creating music. #MusicEdMatters

About Artist for Artist

ARTIST FOR ARTIST is a NYC-based, full-service talent management, label, special projects + events agency run BY artists FOR artists. Co-Founded by Matthew Reich and Neal Saini. www.artistforartist.com @afamgmt

