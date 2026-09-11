Owens Corning Insider Sells 900 Shares for $130,000

Rachel Barthelemy Marcon, President, Doors at Owens Corning (NYSE:OC), sold 900 shares of common stock on Aug. 28, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($144.07); post-transaction value based on Aug. 28, 2026, market close ($143.13).

Owens Corning is a diversified building materials manufacturer with a market capitalization of $10.4 billion and TTM revenues of $9.8 billion, positioning it as a significant player in the construction materials sector. The company maintains a global operational footprint with 25,000 employees. It derives a competitive advantage from integrated product offerings spanning roofing, insulation, and doors, which enable cross-selling and customer stickiness. Despite current net income headwinds reflecting cyclicality in the construction market, the company's scale and product diversification across residential and commercial end-markets provide structural resilience to its business model.

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