Corning Aktie
WKN: 850808 / ISIN: US2193501051
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11.09.2026 22:30:01
Owens Corning Insider Sells 900 Shares for $130,000
Rachel Barthelemy Marcon, President, Doors at Owens Corning (NYSE:OC), sold 900 shares of common stock on Aug. 28, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.
Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($144.07); post-transaction value based on Aug. 28, 2026, market close ($143.13).
Owens Corning is a diversified building materials manufacturer with a market capitalization of $10.4 billion and TTM revenues of $9.8 billion, positioning it as a significant player in the construction materials sector. The company maintains a global operational footprint with 25,000 employees. It derives a competitive advantage from integrated product offerings spanning roofing, insulation, and doors, which enable cross-selling and customer stickiness. Despite current net income headwinds reflecting cyclicality in the construction market, the company's scale and product diversification across residential and commercial end-markets provide structural resilience to its business model.
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Analysen zu Corning Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Corning Inc.
|143,46
|1,57%
|Owens Corning IncShs
|113,80
|4,26%
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