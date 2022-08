Owl Creek Urges Cano Health Board To Consider Potential Sale

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Benzinga"

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. sent a letter to Cano Health Inc (NYSE: CANO) board strongly encouraging the company to pursue strategic alternatives, including a potential sale. Owl Creek owns around a 3.75% stake in Cano.According to the letter, the asset management says, "the past year's roller coaster of accounting issues has shaken our confidence. We feel that Cano's continued growth will require a larger and stronger vertically integrated partner with access to the capital needed to execute the company's business plan." "Cano is close to achieving its 2023 targets a year early. We believe these results validate our view on the market opportunity and the company's ability to capture a meaningful portion."