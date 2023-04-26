Own a Place in Space: Realtor.com® Teams Up with Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" So Fans Can Claim Their Corner of the Cosmos

From finding a place in the galaxy to browsing out-of-this-world homes on Earth, this collaboration gives fans the ability to live the intergalactic life

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Realtor.com® is joining forces with Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, in theaters May 5, to give fans a chance to explore homes inspired by the characters from the film: Star-Lord, Gamora, Rocket, Drax, Groot, Mantis and Nebula. Website users can also test their knowledge about the Guardians of the Galaxy to unlock out-of-this-universe "real estate."

Own your corner of the cosmos

Launched today at Realtor.com/Guardians , fans will be able to earn and exchange "Units", fictional intergalactic currency inspired by the film, to unlock coordinates for their very own piece of the galaxy. The given coordinates will be located across six fictional and familiar locations from the edges of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Knowhere, Morag and Sovereign. To acquire the "Units" needed to secure your place amongst the stars, fans can participate in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trivia that tests their knowledge of the franchise.

"Marvel Studios fans love to blend the fictional and the real, as well as experience part of the lore, and that inspired our collaboration," said Nuno Ferreira, Realtor.com® SVP of Brand, Executive Creative Director. "At Realtor.com®, our mission is to help people find a home, no matter who they are or where they want to live. For Guardians of the Galaxy fans, whether that place is on the edge of space or it's a home that's totally out there but here on Earth, we've got the right place for you!"

Live the intergalactic life on Earth

In addition to unlocking coordinates from an intergalactic MCU location, which comes complete with an honorary Certificate of Title, the collaboration also showcases seven uniquely curated collections of homes across the United States — with each listing featuring a home inspired by a member of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

"In Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, we find the Guardians working to transform Knowhere into a home for themselves and other misfits from all corners of the Cosmos. Our collaboration with Realtor.com® is so much fun – we love the idea of offering fans the chance to call their own corner of the galaxy "home" and connecting our iconic characters with inspired home listings here on Earth," said Lylle Breier, Walt Disney Studios SVP Global Marketing Partnerships.

Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is in theaters on May 5, 2023.

Promotion Disclosure

The Realtor.com® collaboration with Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is for fantasy and entertainment purposes only and is presented solely to promote Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Realtor.com®. Intergalactic coordinates and other homes and home listings featured as part of the experience, as well as any Units, Certificates of Title and other aspects of the experience, are entirely fictional and without value. Any answering of movie trivia questions or other participation in the experience is for adults only, is entirely voluntary, and is without anything of value being offered as part of the experience or in exchange for participation. You should participate only if your purpose is purely to have fun.

