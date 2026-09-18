Own Broadcom by Sept. 21 to Qualify for Its Sept. 30 Dividend. Here's How Many Shares You'd Need for $5,000 in Yearly Dividends.

Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) has emerged as one of the most well-rounded artificial intelligence (AI) stocks on the market.

The company has a booming custom-chip and AI-networking business. It makes application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) for hyperscalers like Alphabet, which achieve cost and efficiency advantages as scale. But Broadcom also has massive infrastructure, software, and general-purpose semiconductor solutions segments that are independent of AI -- giving the company multiple levers to pull to unlock earnings growth.

Broadcom also features a growing dividend, with the next payment of $0.65 per share payable on Sept. 30 to shareholders on record as of Sept. 21.

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