Owners of Centre Point flats tell of distress at £240,000 repair bills

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

A dispute between leaseholders and freeholder Almacantar over a £7m project for a building’s facade is before a tribunalA group of flat owners in a landmark building complex in central London have been hit with bills for almost £240,000 each for repairs and renovations.The leaseholders of flats on the Centre Point estate in Westminster have described the anguish they face in trying to pay for the £7m renovation. Continue reading...