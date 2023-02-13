|
13.02.2023 10:00:47
Owners of Centre Point flats tell of distress at £240,000 repair bills
A dispute between leaseholders and freeholder Almacantar over a £7m project for a building’s facade is before a tribunalA group of flat owners in a landmark building complex in central London have been hit with bills for almost £240,000 each for repairs and renovations.The leaseholders of flats on the Centre Point estate in Westminster have described the anguish they face in trying to pay for the £7m renovation. Continue reading...
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!