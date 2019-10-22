Ownership Destination The Mountain Club on Loon Migrates Enterprise Accounting to Aptech's PVNG

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aptech Computer Systems, the industry standard for hospitality financial systems, announced The Mountain Club on Loon, a four-season ownership ski destination, implemented Aptech's PVNG Enterprise Back Office hotel accounting software system. Mountain Club on Loon is New Hampshire's premier condo hotel and spa ski resort. Aptech is an IBM Premier Solution Provider as well as a Prophix Premier Business Partner offering web-enabled business intelligence, budgeting, and hotel accounting software systems that are 100% hospitality specific. Click here for more on Aptech's products and services.

"Our accounting team is very happy with PVNG," said The Mountain Club on Loon's Controller Catherine Miller. "We upgraded our accounting software from Profitvue to Aptech's new financial cloud-based software earlier this year. Our team's ability to work remotely has enhanced our day-to-day operations. PVNG's reporting is flexible and the system has a fast response time."

PVNG is Aptech's browser-based Enterprise Back Office System. Aptech also provides the Execuvue® Business Intelligence system that enables large or small hotel companies to dynamically analyze their data with drag and click simplicity. Targetvue is Aptech's hospitality-driven budgeting and forecasting solution.

"The transition to PVNG was seamless," Miller said. "Our data converted smoothly and we learned PVNG through a webinar from Aptech's team. The software is user friendly. However, should questions arise, Aptech has a professional support team with a strong hospitality background. PVNG's hotel-specific chart of accounts and its financial reporting options enabled us to streamline our accounting processes."

Sam Costa, Aptech director of customer service and support, said, "The Mountain Club on Loon is a unique independent operation. Its team knows their operation and how they wanted to refine financial processes and expand reporting. PVNG was a great fit to lift the property's financial processes into the cloud and give them greater operational freedom. Aptech's solutions enable hospitality companies like The Mountain Club at Loon to be proactive operationally and financially."

About Aptech Computer Systems, Inc.

Aptech Computer Systems, Inc., based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is the only provider of a fully integrated enterprise accounting, business intelligence and planning ecosystem to the hospitality industry. All of its clients are companies like yours, which own or manage hotels. Its solutions help customers at both the corporate and property levels understand their financial and operational data for faster goal achievement.

The company is renowned for introducing business intelligence into the hotel industry, and offers a solid resource of hospitality professionals. Aptech is an IBM Software Value Plus partner and Premier Solution Provider, as well as a Prophix Premier Business Partner. Incorporated in 1970, Aptech's state-of-the-art back office, true business intelligence and enterprise planning solutions are 100% hotel specific. Solutions include PVNG, Execuvue® and Targetvue. Clients comprise over 3,500 properties - including large chains, multiple-property management companies and single-site hotels. Execuvue is registered to Aptech Computer Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are owned by their respective holders. For more information please visit http://www.aptech-inc.com.

SOURCE Aptech