(RTTNews) - Oxford Biomedica plc (OXB.L), a gene and cell therapy company, on Tuesday confirmed its manufacturing and supply partnership with Aura Biosciences, Inc. (AURA), a biotechnology company.

The partnership supports the Phase 3 development of Aura's lead virus-like drug conjugate candidate, belzupacap sarotalocan or bel-sar, and preparations for potential future commercial supply.

The company has initiated technical transfer in preparation for process performance qualification or PPQ and commercial production.

The programme is supported by the company's process and analytical development facility in Bedford, Massachusetts, and its FDA-approved commercial-scale viral vector manufacturing facility in Durham, North Carolina.

The company said the partnership will support Aura's manufacturing readiness for late-stage clinical development, potential regulatory filings and future commercialisation.

The partnership also marks Oxford Biomedica's expansion into virus-like drug conjugate manufacturing, an adjacent area to its core viral vector expertise.

On Monday, Oxford Biomedica closed trading 0.75% lesser at GBp 526 on the London Stock Exchange.