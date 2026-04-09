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WKN: 850501 / ISIN: US1101221083

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09.04.2026 14:23:02

Oxford BioTherapeutics Partners Bristol Myers Squibb On T-Cell Engager Therapies For Solid Tumors

(RTTNews) - Oncology company Oxford BioTherapeutics announced Thursday a multi-year, selective target collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) focused on the discovery and development of novel T-cell engager therapies for solid tumors. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Oxford will leverage its proprietary OGAP-Verify target discovery and validation platform, to identify novel, tumor-selective targets for solid cancers and generate next-generation T-cell engager molecules.

The OGAP-Verify discovery platform enables highly sensitive identification of oncology targets with improved attributes for drug development, supporting the creation of differentiated antibody-based therapies.

The collaboration extends beyond discovery, with Oxford assuming responsibility for the design and delivery of development candidates. Subsequent research, development and commercialization activities for these targets will be led by Bristol Myers.

Under the terms of the agreement, Oxford will receive an upfront inclusive of research funding and the potential for significant downstream milestone payments and royalties on commercialized products from Bristol Myers.

The collaboration with Bristol Myers marks Oxford's third partnership with a major pharmaceutical company in the past 12 months, following strategic partnerships with GSK plc and Roche Holding AG in 2025.

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