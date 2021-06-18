Oxford Capital Group Announces Promotions Of Three Team Members

CHICAGO, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxford Capital Group, LLC announces several promotions: Kris Cummings as Senior Vice President-Accounting & Treasury, Sam Sider as Vice President-Asset Management & Accounting and Tom Stark as Senior Staff Accountant. "Kris, Sam and Tom have been valuable team members at Oxford for many years," said Oxford's Founder, President, & CEO, John W. Rutledge. "As such, I wanted to recognize their many important contributions with these promotions. I look forward to continuing to work closely with them in the months and years ahead as we grow our various Oxford platforms."

Kris Cummings

Kristina Cummings is the Senior Vice President-Accounting & Treasury at Oxford Capital Group. Her primary responsibilities include managing the accounting and reporting of current and prospective investments. Before joining Oxford in April 2006 as Senior Staff Accountant, Mrs. Cummings worked for PepsiCo, where she designed and implemented a worldwide General Ledger on the SAP software platform. Prior to her work at PepsiCo, Mrs. Cummings worked in the Investment Accounting department at CNA Financial, performing investment portfolio accounting and analysis. While there, she participated in the migration and conversion to CAN's PeopleSoft software platform. Mrs. Cummings is a graduate of Saint Xavier University in Chicago, where she earned a bachelor's degree in accounting. During her time at Saint Xavier, Mrs. Cummings completed internships at the Northern Trust Company and privately held accounting firm, Daniel R. Edelman & Co. She is a certified public accountant.

Sam Sider

Prior to joining Oxford, Sider was a senior portfolio accountant in the Private Real Estate-Equity group at Heitman, where his responsibilities included preparing investor financial reports, calculating performance returns, and performing variance analysis comparing properties' results to budget. Sider began his career in the audit practice at KPMG, where he focused on middle market-equity real estate funds and public REITs. Sider graduated from DePaul University with a B.S. in accounting and economics. He is a certified public accountant in the State of Illinois.

Tom Stark

Tom Stark is Senior Staff Accountant for Oxford Capital Group, LLC. His primary focus is corporate accounting, financial reporting, and treasury responsibilities. Tom also provides financial analysis for a range of investments in the portfolio. Tom is a graduate of Western Michigan University where he earned a bachelor's degree in accounting.

About Oxford Capital Group, LLC

Oxford Capital Group, LLC is an award-winning international real estate investment, development, and management firm. Oxford, its affiliates, and principals have been involved in over $3 billion of real estate and private equity investments, with a primary focus on hospitality (15,000+ hotel rooms) and hospitality anchored mixed use projects including multifamily, retail, parking, senior housing (approximately 3,000+ units), multi-family residential (approximately 1,000 units) and other operationally intensive forms of real estate.

About Oxford Hotels & Resorts

Oxford Hotels & Resorts, a wholly owned affiliate of Oxford Capital Group, is an award-winning full-service hotel management company with a longtime track record in the ownership and operations of large-scale hotels, resorts and conference centers primarily in major metro markets within the United States. Oxford has a growing national collection of lifestyle hotel brands that include Essex, Felix, Godfrey, Julian and LondonHouse. It also has a growing collection of restaurants, rooftops, bars and pool centric food & beverage venues including About Last Knife (ALK), I|O Rooftop, LH Rooftop, Ruka, Spa Boutique, SX Sky Bar and WTR. Many of Oxford's recent projects have been pure play independent hotels. The Company also manages soft brand, hard brand and co-branded hotels affiliated with such major international chains as Choice, Hilton, Hyatt, Intercontinental Hotel Group, Langham, Marriott and Wyndham."

About Oxford Living, LLC

Oxford Living, LLC is the Senior Housing Investment and Management affiliate of Oxford Capital Group, LLC which focuses on 100% private pay senior housing properties with significant value add potential in primary and important secondary markets with compelling demographics throughout the United States and Canada.

About Oxford Residential, LLC

Oxford Residential, LLC is the wholly owned multi-family residential development affiliate of Oxford Capital Group, LLC. It focuses on large-scale urban mixed-use projects, including the recently completed Essex on the Park luxury apartment tower on Chicago's Michigan Avenue and the under pre-development Oxford Perennial Apartments in Corktown Detroit.

