Oxford Instruments Sees FY23 Adj. Profit Ahead Of View, Revenue Growth; Names Richard Tyson CEO

(RTTNews) - Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L), a provider of high technology products and services, Thursday said it expects fiscal 2023 Group revenue growth to be around 22 percent on a reported basis and 14 percent at constant currency, with orders ahead of revenue for the year. The company anticipates that full-year adjusted operating margin will remain broadly flat year-on-year.

Adjusted operating profit for the full year would be ahead of previous expectations, given strong revenue growth, and supported by a currency tailwind.

In its trading update for the year, the company said trading has been ahead of expectations for the full year ended March 31.

The company noted that its increased focus on US, European and Japanese markets, underpinned by customer demand, has resulted in significant growth in orders and revenue across all three geographies.

Orders and revenue from China have remained broadly in line with the prior year, despite Covid-related disruption and an increase in UK Government export licence refusals.

Oxford Instruments' results for the year will be released on June 13.

Separately, Oxford Instruments announced the appointment of Richard Tyson as Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Ian Barkshire, who will retire after seven years as Chief Executive and more than 25 years with the company.

Tyson is currently Chief Executive Officer at global electronics company TT Electronics plc.

Oxford Instruments said it is working with Tyson and TT Electronics to agree the date he will commence in the role, and will make a further announcement in due course.