Oxford Metrics' Vicon secures contract with VFX specialists, Dark Matters

17 August 2022

Oxford Metrics plc

("Oxford Metrics", the "Company" or the "Group”)

Vicon Contract Win

Vicon secures contract with VFX specialists, Dark Matters



Dark Matters to deploy Vicon’s Vero solution and Shogun software in France’s first virtual production studio

Oxford Metrics plc (LSE: OMG), the smart sensing software company servicing life sciences, entertainment, and engineering markets, is pleased to announce that Vicon, a world leader in motion measurement, has won a contract with Dark Matters, a full-service studio for high-end filmmaking, specialising in virtual and real-time production.

Based in Greater Paris, Dark Matters opened the 180,000 square-foot studio in April 2022, offering an impressive five soundstages, equipped for both traditional production and LED wall virtual production sets. The virtual production stage will house 60 Vicon Vero cameras plus Shogun software, enabling performance capture and live camera tracking for in-camera visual effects (ICVFX).

Virtual production techniques, including camera tracking for in-camera visual effects, enable directors, production designers, VFX supervisors and actors to view projects live on-set, with near-final quality shots, allowing them to quickly react and make changes as needed, rather than having to wait until post-production.

Isaac Partouche, VP, Virtual Production at Dark Matters, said: "With a Vicon solution you get best-in-class tracking across the entire stage, not only can you track the performance of your actors, but you can also track props. Most importantly for the team at Dark Matters, you can track the film camera, enabling the virtual environment on the LED walls to be synced to sub-pixel accuracy from the camera’s perspective, delivering the highest quality ICVFX result.”

Nick Bolton, CEO of Oxford Metrics said: "As the demand for virtual production continues to grow, more and more film and television companies are choosing in-camera visual effects to help create their productions. We are delighted that Dark Matters, led by an impressive team of industry veterans and experts with unique track records across numerous blockbuster movies, decided to select Vicon’s sensing technology for France’s first virtual production studio. We are excited to work with the team at Dark Matters and look forward to seeing their future productions.”

About Oxford Metrics

Oxford Metrics develops software that enables the interface between the real world and its virtual twin. Our smart sensing software helps over 10,000 customers in more than 70 countries, including all of the world’s top 10 games companies and all of the top 20 universities worldwide. Founded in 1984, we started our journey in healthcare, expanded into entertainment, winning an OSCAR® and an Emmy®, then moved into defence and engineering. We have a track record of creating value by incubating, growing and then augmenting through acquisition, unique technology businesses.

The Group trades through its market-leading division: Vicon. Vicon is a world leader in motion measurement analysis to thousands of customers worldwide, including Guy’s Hospital, Industrial Light & Magic, MIT and NASA.

The Group is headquartered in Oxford with offices in California, Colorado, and Auckland. Since 2001, Oxford Metrics (LSE: OMG), has been a quoted company listed on AIM, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange. For more information about Oxford Metrics, visit www.oxfordmetrics.com

About Vicon

Academy Award®-winning Vicon is an innovator in motion capture and the world’s largest supplier of motion measurement systems. Established in 1984, Vicon serves customers in visual effects, object tracking, virtual and augmented realities, engineering, broadcast, biomechanics, sports and clinical sciences.

With thousands of customers world-wide, including Guy's Hospital, EA Sports, Bandai Namco, Sony, Dreamscape Immersive, MIT and NASA, the diverse applications for Vicon technology continues to grow.

More recently, Vicon has seen the demand for motion measurement going mainstream and applied to a broader range of applications than ever before with new markets including Location-based Virtual Reality and Elite Sports.

Vicon is a subsidiary of Oxford Metrics (LSE: OMG), the international software company servicing life sciences, entertainment, and engineering markets. For more information about Vicon, visit www.vicon.com.