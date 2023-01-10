OxiWear Signs Letter of Intent with the Inspired Performance Institute

Device to provide insights for participants overcoming trauma

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OxiWear signed a letter of intent with the Inspired Performance Institute based in Lake Nona, Florida. OxiWear will work with the Inspired Performance Institute to develop a custom application to use along with the OxiWear device to help individuals manage and pro-actively prevent panic attack episodes.

Since 2015, the Inspired Performance Institute has worked to create innovative strategies to help people heal from the limiting effects of trauma so they can feel and perform at their best. Its revolutionary approach is referred to as TIPP (The Inspired Performance Program). TIPP is a cutting-edge method inspired by and developed through the newest developments in neuroscience designed to clear away the effects of disturbing or traumatic events, repurpose old patterns, and set the individual's mind up for peak performance. TIPP supports athletes, high performance executives, and those struggling to cope with addiction, depression, and anxiety.

"Our team at the Inspired Performance Institute found a natural partnership in OxiWear because of our shared commitment to allow people to live their most stable and successful lives," said Dr. Don Wood, founder and CEO of the Inspired Performance Institute. "When someone experiences a traumatic event, it is stored in a high beta brain wave state and contributes to anxiety and stress. Using OxiWear along with our forthcoming custom application will allow clients to have real time data about their current physical state, which is critical for the process of rebooting the mind and achieving peak performance."

OxiWear is an ear-wearable pulse oximeter for continuous oxygen monitoring and low oxygen alerting. The ear is an unobtrusive yet accurate way to monitor saturated oxygen levels, and OxiWear will serve as an enhancing companion piece for TIPP participants, providing real-time oxygen tracking and low oxygen alerting to support training and performance efforts.

"OxiWear partners with cutting-edge organizations working to improve lives of individuals. The Inspired Performance Institute exemplifies this in their mission," stated Shavini Fernando, Founder and CEO, OxiWear. "We have been impressed with the variety of applications for our product, from health, wellness, and fitness and we look forward to seeing the results with TIPP."

About The Inspired Performance Institute

The Inspired Performance Institute is dedicated to helping people who have unresolved trauma that is contributing to a chronically dysregulated and imbalanced nervous system. We do this by harnessing a cutting-edge scientific approach to clear the mind of negative emotions. Our programs are non-invasive, simple, and appropriate for a wide spectrum of traumatic experiences from addiction to PTSD to depression and panic attacks.

About OxiWear

OxiWear is committed to reducing patient vulnerability to hypoxic injury through wearable, continuous oxygen monitoring and low-oxygen alerting. Our mission is to increase safety and peace of mind for those prone to silent hypoxia, to reduce healthcare costs, and to save lives. OxiWear was developed in 2019 by Shavini Fernando, a VR/video game and web designer who suffers from pulmonary hypertension as a result of Eisenmenger Syndrome. For more information, visit: https://www.oxiwear.fitness/ .

