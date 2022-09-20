OxiWear Wins $25,000 Grant From CTIA Wireless Foundation Catalyst Program

Funding to be used for regulatory certifications

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OxiWear was awarded a $25,000 grant as a winner of Catalyst, CTIA Wireless Foundation's competitive grants program accelerating social entrepreneurs using 5G innovations to enhance American communities.

"We are honored to receive this award from the CTIA Wireless Foundation," stated Shavini Fernando, founder and CEO, OxiWear. "As a life saving device, low latency connection is crucial for us. The 5G network helps us send proactive alerts to emergency contacts, instilling confidence in patient communities to enjoy and live their life to the fullest. The funding supports our continued efforts to bring the device to the market, which will be available at the end of November."

OxiWear is an unobtrusive ear-wearable pulse-oximeter for continuous oxygen monitoring and low-oxygen alerting. OxiWear uses haptic alerts to notify the user when oxygen falls below safe threshold levels and connects to a mobile application that will send text messages to emergency contacts in times of need. Downloadable reports can be shared with performance trainers or physicians to pinpoint low oxygen levels.

In its third year, Catalyst 2022 focused on solutions that take advantage of the speed, efficiency and versatility of 5G and leading-edge wireless technologies to deepen its connection to one another and make our communities stronger.

"We are proud to have OxiWear as a Catalyst 2022 Winner," said Dori Kreiger, Executive Director, CTIA Wireless Foundation. "They are using 5G and leading-edge wireless to solve pressing issues in American communities, combating the digital divide and developing innovative telehealth services."

This year, Catalyst saw record applications, with social entrepreneurs from across the United States. More information on the 2022 Catalyst program can be found here .

About OxiWear

OxiWear is committed to reducing patient vulnerability to hypoxic injury through wearable, continuous oxygen monitoring and low-oxygen alerting. Our mission is to increase safety and peace of mind for those prone to silent hypoxia, to reduce healthcare costs, and to save lives. OxiWear was developed in 2019 by Shavini Fernando, a VR/video game and web designer who suffers from pulmonary hypertension as a result of Eisenmenger Syndrome. For more information, visit: OxiWear.com. Fitness devices can now be pre-ordered at OxiWear.fitness.

About CTIA Wireless Foundation

CTIA Wireless Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to advancing positive social impact fueled by innovative wireless technology in American communities. CTIA Wireless Foundation was formed by CTIA® member companies in 1991.

