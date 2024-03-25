OXURION announces its presence at the Paris SmallCap

event on March 28, 2024.

Leuven, BELGIUM - March 25, 2024 - 7:00 p.m, Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels : OXUR), a Leuven-based biopharmaceutical company, is pleased to announce its participation in the SmallCap event, scheduled for March 28 in Paris.

The event, organized in key cities such as Paris, London, Frankfurt and Amsterdam, serves as a platform for bringing together European issuers and a wider network of institutional investors and family offices across Europe.

Pascal Ghoson, CEO of Oxurion, expresses his enthusiasm: "Our participation in this event is an opportunity. In fact. This will be an ideal place for us to unveil our future growth strategy and highlight the strengths that make us unique."

About Oxurion Oxurion

(Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is committed to the development of next-generation standard ophthalmic therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Oxurion's head office is in Leuven. Further information is available at www.oxurion.com.

