Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
11.07.2022 19:00:00

Oxurion Announces Presentations at Upcoming Scientific and Investor Conferences

Leuven, BELGIUM, Boston, MA, US July 11, 2022 – Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, with clinical stage assets in vascular retinal disorders, announced today participation in two upcoming conferences.

American Society of Retina Specialists 2022 Annual Meeting – New York, NY
Date: Saturday, July 16, 2022 | 1:29 p.m. ET

Title: "A Phase 2 study of THR-149, a Plasma Kallikrein Inhibitor, in Subjects with DME who Respond Suboptimally to anti-VEGF Treatment (Month 6 Results of Part A of the KALAHARI study),” presented by Rahul Khurana, MD.

THR-149 is a potent plasma kallikrein inhibitor being developed as a potential new standard of care for the up to 50% of diabetic macular edema (DME) patients showing suboptimal response to anti-VEGF therapy. Oxurion is evaluating THR-149 for the treatment of DME in Part B, the second part of its two-part Phase 2 KALAHARI trial.

H.C. Wainwright & Co., 2nd Annual Ophthalmology Virtual Conference
Date: Wednesday, August 17, 2022 | On-demand

Tom Graney, CEO of Oxurion, is available for one-on-one meetings and will deliver a pre-recorded presentation, available on-demand.

Both presentations will be available in the "Investors” section of the Company’s website.

About Oxurion

Oxurion (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, which are designed to improve and better preserve vision in patients with retinal disorders including diabetic macular edema (DME), the leading cause of vision loss in working-age people, as well as other conditions. Oxurion intends to play an important role in the treatment of retinal disorders, including the successful development of THR-149, its novel therapeutic for the treatment of DME. THR-149 is a potent plasma kallikrein inhibitor being developed as a potential new standard of care for the up to 50% of DME patients showing suboptimal response to anti-VEGF therapy. Oxurion is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, with corporate operations in Boston, MA. More information is available at www.oxurion.com.

For further information please contact:

Oxurion NV
Tom Graney
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +32 16 75 13 10
tom.graney@oxurion.com

 

Michael Dillen
Chief Business Officer
Tel: +32 479 783583
michael.dillen@oxurion.com

  		US
Conway Communications
Beth Kurth
bkurth@conwaycommsir.com

 

 

ICR Westwicke
Christopher Brinzey
Tel: +1 617 835 9304
Chris.Brinzey@westwicke.com

 

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ThromboGenics NVmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu ThromboGenics NVmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

ThromboGenics NV 0,40 -0,98% ThromboGenics NV

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Corona-Fälle in China nehmen wieder zu: ATX und DAX letztlich schwach -- Börsen in Asien finden zum Handelsende keine gemeinsame Richtung
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verlor am Montag. Auch der DAX zeigte sich tiefer. Die Wall Street legt einen schwachen Start in die neue Handelswoche hin. Die wichtigsten Börsen in Fernost liefen am Montag in unterschiedliche Richtungen: Während es in Japan bergauf ging, sanken die Kurse in Shanghai und Hongkong.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen