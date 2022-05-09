Oxurion Announces Top-Line Results from Part A of Phase 2 INTEGRAL Trial Evaluating THR-687 for Treatment of Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)



Trial did not demonstrate efficacy on the key clinical endpoints

Oxurion to focus on its Phase 2 development program for THR-149

Leuven, BELGIUM, Boston, MA, US – MAY 9, 2022 – 8:30 AM CET – Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, with clinical stage assets in vascular retinal disorders, today announces top-line results from Part A of its Phase 2 trial ("INTEGRAL”) of THR-687, an integrin antagonist, for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). The Part A data showed THR-687 to be safe and well tolerated with no serious adverse events and none of the patients required rescue medication through Month 3, however, there was insufficient evidence of efficacy on the key endpoints (Best-Corrected Visual Acuity and Central Subfield Thickness). As a result, Oxurion has decided not to advance THR-687 to Part B of the INTEGRAL trial. The company is therefore fully focused on THR-149 which recently demonstrated a compelling safety and efficacy profile in patients with DME in the first part of the two-part Phase 2 KALAHARI trial. Part B of that trial is currently enrolling patients in the US and Europe.



The INTEGRAL trial is a two-part, randomized, prospective, multicenter trial assessing multiple injections of THR-687 in treatment naïve DME patients. The Part A endpoints were safety (n = 16) and efficacy (n = 14), with two dose levels of THR-687 (1.2mg and 2.0mg) each administered in three monthly IVT injections. Patients are being followed-up until month six of Part A of the trial, and we look forward to presenting the full data set at an upcoming medical conference.

Arshad M. Khanani, M.D., M.A., Director of Clinical Research at Sierra Eye Associates, Reno, Nevada, US, comments: "We are disappointed that the top-line results in the dose selection phase of the INTEGRAL trial did not meet the key efficacy endpoints, despite promising data in the Phase 1 trial. Novel mechanisms, like THR-687 and THR-149, remain an important opportunity to address the significant unmet medical needs for our patients with DME. Following the impressive data presented at Angiogenesis this year from the Phase 2 Part A KALAHARI trial for THR-149 in DME, I am looking forward to seeing the Part B data expected next year."

Tom Graney, CFA, Chief Executive Officer of Oxurion, comments: "While we had hoped for a better outcome for the patients in the INTEGRAL trial, we remain committed to developing new treatments to address the substantial unmet needs that remain in retinal diseases. We are excited about the potential of THR-149, a potent plasma kallikrein inhibitor, to provide a novel, first-in-class therapeutic for the up to 50% of DME patients who suboptimally respond to the current standard of care and have limited treatment options. We look forward to sharing the topline results of Part B of the Phase 2 trial in mid-2023.” He added, "As we discontinue our development of THR-687, we will explore potential partnership opportunities for the asset. Additionally, we are undertaking a thorough review of our capital and resource allocation plans to ensure that they are aligned with our objective of maximizing value creation for all stakeholders.”

About Oxurion

Oxurion (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, which are designed to improve and better preserve vision in patients with retinal disorders including diabetic macular edema (DME), the leading cause of vision loss in working-age people, as well as other conditions. Oxurion intends to play an important role in the treatment of retinal disorders, including the successful development of THR-149, its novel therapeutic for the treatment of DME. THR-149 is a potent plasma kallikrein inhibitor being developed as a potential new standard of care for the up to 50% of DME patients showing suboptimal response to anti-VEGF therapy. Oxurion is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, with corporate operations in Boston, MA. More information is available at www.oxurion.com.

Important information about forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking”. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and, accordingly, entail and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. The Company therefore cannot provide any assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize and does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other reason. Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties affecting the business and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement is contained in the Company’s Annual Report. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or assets of Oxurion in any jurisdiction. No securities of Oxurion may be offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable U.S. state securities laws.



For more information, please contact:

Oxurion NV

Tom Graney

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +32 16 75 13 10

tom.graney@oxurion.com







Michaël Dillen

Chief Business Officer

Tel: +32 16 75 13 10

michael.dillen@oxurion.com US

Conway Communications

Beth Kurth

bkurth@conwaycommsir.com











Westwicke, an ICR Company

Christopher Brinzey

Tel: +1 617 835 9304

chris.brinzey@westwicke.com

Attachment