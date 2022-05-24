+++ Nutzen Sie die Volatilität an den Märkten und handeln Sie Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffen mit Hebel per CFD. Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
24.05.2022 19:00:00

Oxurion Announces Upcoming Preclinical Presentation on THR-149 at KININ2022

Leuven, BELGIUM, Boston, MA, USMAY 24, 2022 Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, with clinical stage assets in vascular retinal disorders, today announced that an abstract evaluating the pharmacokinetic properties of THR-149 will be presented at KININ2022 to be held June 6-8, 2022 in Annecy, France.

THR-149 is a potent plasma kallikrein inhibitor being developed as a potential new standard of care for the up to 50% of diabetic macular edema (DME) patients showing suboptimal response to anti-VEGF therapy. Oxurion is studying THR-149 in Part B of its two-part Phase 2 KALAHARI trial evaluating THR-149 for the treatment of DME.

Details of the presentation:

TITLE: Pharmacokinetics of THR-149, a potent and specific plasma kallikrein bicyclic peptide inhibitor

PRESENTER: Marc Vanhove, Head, Biochemistry & in vitro Pharmacology, Oxurion NV

PRESENTATION DATE AND TIME: Tuesday, June 7, 2022, 2.30 p.m. CET

About Oxurion
Oxurion (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, which are designed to improve and better preserve vision in patients with retinal disorders including diabetic macular edema (DME), the leading cause of vision loss in working-age people, as well as other conditions. Oxurion intends to play an important role in the treatment of retinal disorders, including the successful development of THR-149, its novel therapeutic for the treatment of DME. THR-149 is a potent plasma kallikrein inhibitor being developed as a potential new standard of care for the up to 50% of DME patients showing suboptimal response to anti-VEGF therapy. Oxurion is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, with corporate operations in Boston, MA. More information is available at www.oxurion.com.

For more information, please contact:

Oxurion NV
Tom Graney
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +32 16 75 13 10
tom.graney@oxurion.com

 

Michaël Dillen
Chief Business Officer
Tel: +32 16 75 13 10
michael.dillen@oxurion.com		US
Conway Communications
Beth Kurth
bkurth@conwaycommsir.com

 

 

Westwicke, an ICR Company
Christopher Brinzey
Tel: +1 617 835 9304
chris.brinzey@westwicke.com

Attachment


