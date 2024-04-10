10.04.2024 19:00:00

Oxurion Receives EUR 450,000 in the framework of the Atlas Funding Program : Eleventh tranche fully issued and paid-up

Oxurion Receives EUR 450,000 in the framework of the Atlas Funding Program
Eleventh tranche fully issued and paid-up

Leuven, BELGIUM, 10 April 2024 – 07.00 PM CET – Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company based in Leuven, today communicates it has received an aggregate amount of EUR 450,000 in the framework of the Atlas Funding Program.

On April 10, 2024, the Company issued the Eleventh Tranche consisting of 18 convertible bonds, for an aggregate amount of EUR 450,000.

This tranche has been issued in accordance with the agreement reached with Atlas end of 2023, as further described in the press release issued by the Company on December 28, 2023.

About Oxurion

Oxurion (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is engaged in developing next-generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies for the treatment of retinal disease. Oxurion is based in Leuven, Belgium. More information is available at www.oxurion.com.

Please contact for additional information:

Oxurion NV
Pascal Ghoson
Chief Executive Officer
pascal.ghoson@oxurion.com

 		Backstage Communication
Jurgen Vluijmans
Partner
jurgen@backstagecom.be

 

Attachments


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ThromboGenics NVmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu ThromboGenics NVmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

ThromboGenics NV 0,00 0,00% ThromboGenics NV

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

EZB-Zinsentscheid im Zentrum des Anlegerinteresses: US-Börsen mit Gewinnen -- ATX schließt tiefer -- DAX beendet Handel unterhalb der 18.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag leichter. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte deutliche Verluste. An den US-Börsen geht es am Donnerstag aufwärts. Die asiatischen Indizes fanden am Donnerstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen