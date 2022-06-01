|
01.06.2022 19:15:00
Oxurion to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Leuven, BELGIUM, Boston, MA, US – June 1, 2022 – Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, with clinical stage assets in vascular retinal disorders, announced today that Michael Dillen, Chief Business Officer, will participate in two investor conferences in June.
BIO International 2022
June 13-14, 2022 | San Diego, CA
The JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference
June 15, 2022, 11:30 a.m. ET | New York, NY
A live webcast and 90-day archive will be available in the "Investors” section of the Company’s website.
About Oxurion
Oxurion (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, which are designed to improve and better preserve vision in patients with retinal disorders including diabetic macular edema (DME), the leading cause of vision loss in working-age people, as well as other conditions. Oxurion intends to play an important role in the treatment of retinal disorders, including the successful development of THR-149, its novel therapeutic for the treatment of DME. THR-149 is a potent plasma kallikrein inhibitor being developed as a potential new standard of care for the up to 50% of DME patients showing suboptimal response to anti-VEGF therapy. Oxurion is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, with corporate operations in Boston, MA. More information is available at www.oxurion.com.
For further information please contact:
|Oxurion NV
Tom Graney
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +32 16 75 13 10
tom.graney@oxurion.com
Michael Dillen
Chief Business Officer
Tel: +32 479 783583
michael.dillen@oxurion.com
|US
Conway Communications
Beth Kurth
bkurth@conwaycommsir.com
ICR Westwicke
Christopher Brinzey
Tel: +1 617 835 9304
Chris.Brinzey@westwicke.com
