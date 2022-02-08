oXya, a Hitachi Group company, has earned the SAP on Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization

JERSEY CITY, N.J. , Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- oXya, a Hitachi Group company, today announced it has earned the SAP on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization. As a Microsoft Partner, oXya has demonstrated its deep knowledge, extensive experience and proven success at implementing SAP solutions on Azure.

As mainstream support for the SAP ECC platform ends in 2027, and as core SAP products are being optimized for the SAP HANA database, many enterprises are looking for a partner with advanced skills to migrate and modernize their existing SAP environment in the cloud.

"We are very pleased to have earned the SAP on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization. This advanced specialization is a recognition of our SAP expertise and commitment in managing and migrating customers on Microsoft Azure successfully. It was certified by a third-party external audit firm that confirmed that all our processes meet Microsoft Azure's very high standards. Since its foundation, oXya's mission has been to help organizations increase their efficiency and flexibility by providing SAP customers with a range of technical services, managed services, and cloud solutions. Our customers, who give us a 99% satisfaction rating, consider that oXya gives them more agility to adapt to market changes" said Geert Vandendorpe, CEO, oXya.

"Beyond agility and flexibility, Microsoft Azure offers significant value for its SAP customers by integrating enterprise IT systems, including Microsoft Office 365 and Active Directory," said Matthieu Petitprez, Deputy Chief Technology Officer at oXya. "For these reasons, more and more companies make the choice of Azure to embrace their vision to the future. At oXya, we have migrated multiple customers, from industries such as manufacturing, retail, water and waste management, services, and more."

Rodney Clark, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief at Microsoft added, "The SAP on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization highlights the partners who can be viewed as most capable when it comes to migrating enterprise SAP applications over to Azure. oXya clearly demonstrated that they have both the skills and the experience to offer clients a comprehensive and professional SAP to cloud managed service."

In addition to the SAP on Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization, oXya is a Microsoft Gold Cloud Platform and Gold Application Development Partner.

More details about the offer via Microsoft Azure Marketplace: oXya | Microsoft Azure Marketplace

About oXya

oXya, a Hitachi Group Company, is a global leader in technical services, managed services, and cloud solutions for SAP clients. oXya designs, migrates and runs mission-critical SAP infrastructure and support operations for hundreds of global enterprises and midsize organizations. Whether customers' SAP and IT systems run on a private, public, or hybrid cloud, oXya experts manage their SAP systems and orchestrate the different clouds and their capabilities to deliver the best SLA/price ratio for the customer. oXya customers enjoy a unique support model, which includes all-inclusive pricing. Along with the commitment and expertise of oXya's consultants, these features lead to an astounding 99% of oXya customers being fully satisfied with oXya services. For more information, visit www.oXya.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1742229/oXya_Logo.jpg

Media Contact: Isabelle Peillon, ipeillon@oxya.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oxya-a-hitachi-group-company-has-earned-the-sap-on-microsoft-azure-advanced-specialization-301477657.html

SOURCE oXya, a Hitachi Group Company