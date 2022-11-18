OXYGEN ESPORTS AND BOSTON BREACH ANNOUNCE CALL OF DUTY LEAGUE™ MAJOR 2 VENUE ALONGSIDE FENWAY MUSIC COMPANY AND LIVE NATION

BOSTON'S FIRST MAJOR ESPORTS EVENT IN 5+ YEARS WILL BE HOSTED AT MGM MUSIC HALL IN FEBRUARY 2023

FOXBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxygen Esports (OXG), the owners of the Boston Breach, alongside Fenway Music Company (FMC) and Live Nation are excited to announce that Call of Duty League™ (CDL) Major 2 will be hosted at the newly opened, state of the art MGM Music Hall at Fenway. The tournament welcomes fans from across the globe to Boston where competition begins on Thursday February 2nd, with a champion being crowned on Sunday February 5th. This marks the dawn of a new era for Boston as an esports destination and will be the largest esports event Boston has hosted in nearly a decade.

"Growing up in Boston as a die-hard sports fan, coupled with building the Breach alongside my family, it is exciting to bring Boston its first Call of Duty Major," said Oxygen Esports Co-Founder Murphy Vandervelde. "From inception Oxygen prioritized putting Boston on the esports map and we believe bringing a major of this magnitude is a massive milestone. Our goal is to provide the next generation of esports fans unique experiences, and we know this event will offer a gateway for many in New England into the esports community."

MGM Music Hall at Fenway is a multi-purpose performing arts center that occupies 91,500 square feet on four levels and can accommodate up to 5,000 guests. Opened in August 2022, MGM Music Hall at Fenway is operated by Fenway Music Company a joint venture between Fenway Sports Management and Live Nation.

"We are delighted to welcome the Call of Duty League™ Major 2 tournament, including competitors and esports fans alike, to the brand-new MGM Music Hall," said Mark Lev, President of Fenway Sports Management. "This venue is well-suited to host a variety of events, and we aim to make this tournament a memorable experience for all in attendance. Esports is a rapidly growing segment of the sports landscape and a fantastic addition to the ever-expanding entertainment roster within the Fenway neighborhood."

This event will be Boston's first major esports event in over five years and the first time the Call of Duty League™ will come to the city of champions. "After launching the Breach last season and welcoming the avid Boston community into the CDL, we are grateful for the opportunity to show fans league wide how integral Boston will be to the esports scene moving forward" said Adam Morrison, Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer.

