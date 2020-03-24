oXYGen Financial Hires Client Service Associate Rachel Barker - Boston, MA

ATLANTA, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta based oXYGen Financial, one of the pioneers of Generation X and Y financial services, has hired a new office manager n in Boston, MA on Summer Street Rachel Barker. oXYGen Financial has four divisions and helps more than 4,000 clients across the United States.

Mark Scribner, Managing Director of the Boston Office on Summer Street said, "Rachel is going to be a tremendous asset to our oXYGen Boston office. She has spent over a decade assisting high net worth families, non-profits, CEOs, CFOs, and other leaders in the western part of Massachusetts."

The oXYGen Financial Boston Office has exploded over the last year with more than 150 high net worth families moving to the firm. In addition, oXYGen Financial has launched one of the premier entrepreneur podcasts in Boston called The Shrimp Tank where Mark Scribner interviews some of the brightest and best owners and entrepreneurs in and around the city of Boston.

The addition of Rachel Barker will make a huge impact in continuing the rapid growth of the Boston Office. "Rachel has extensive experience utilizing our robust financial planning suite and implementing new technology to further enhance the overall client experience at our office in Boston," said Scribner.

oXYGen Financial was co-founded in 2008, and the company now has more than 1.5 billion under advisement. They are routinely featured on CNN, CNBC, HLN, and the Wall Street Journal, and plan to open more locations here in 2020. To learn more about oXYGen Financial, go to oXYGen Financial or oXYGen Boston locally in Boston.

For Information: www.oxygenfinancial.com

