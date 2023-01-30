OZ Minerals Q4 Copper Production Rises; Expects FY23 Production Broadly In Line With Last Year

(RTTNews) - Australia's OZ Minerals Ltd. (OZL.AX, OZMLY.PK) reported fourth-quarter total copper production of 36,307 tonnes up from 32,169 tonnes in the same quarter last year. But Quarterly gold production declined to 54,856 ounces from 58,306 ounces in the previous year.

Looking ahead for 2023, OZ Minerals said it expects group production broadly in line with 2022 with improving production at Carrapateena and the Carajás East being offset with lower production at Prominent Hill due to the processing of lower grade stockpiles compared to 2022.

For 2023, the company projects total copper production to be in the range of 120,000 tonnes- 143,000 tonnes, and gold production of 191,000 ounces- 213,000 ounces.

In December 2022, BHP Group Limited entered into a Scheme Implementation Deed to buy Australia's OZ Minerals for a cash price of A$28.25 per OZL share.

BHP's offer price of A$28.25 per OZL share correspondeds to an enterprise value of A$9.6 billion for OZL and represented a significant and attractive premium of 49.3% to OZL's closing price of A$18.92 per share on 5 August 2022, being the last trading day prior to the initial proposal by BHP.

The OZL Board recommended that OZL shareholders vote in favor of the deal.