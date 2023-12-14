|
Ozempic Isn't the Best Weight-Loss Treatment Anymore. Here's Why That Shouldn't Matter to Novo Nordisk Investors.
Two of the biggest names in healthcare today are Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) and Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO). These companies have the most popular weight loss drugs available in the market right now. And that's a key reason why shares of these two companies are up more than 40% this year. A recent study, however, suggested that Eli Lilly's diabetes product, Mounjaro, may be more effective than Ozempic (Novo Nordisk's diabetes drug, which people have been using to lose weight). But even if that's true, that may not necessarily be a reason for Novo Nordisk investors to worry about the stock's long-term potential.The bigger concern for Novo Nordisk investors these days is whether the company's weight-loss products are up to par with the competition. The biggest rival these days comes from Eli Lilly. The Food and Drug Administration recently approved its weight-loss drug, which it will sell under the brand Zepbound. The drug is also approved to treat diabetes under the name Mounjaro.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
