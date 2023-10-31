|
31.10.2023 10:05:00
Ozempic Just Shrugged Off a Challenge From Viatris. What Does This Mean for Investors?
As you may have heard, Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) makes Ozempic, the type 2 diabetes medication sweeping the globe and raking in billions in the process. Where there's a money-printing drug in ascent, there's almost always a dispute about exactly who is the rightful owner of the relevant intellectual property (IP).On that note, on Oct. 2, the generic drugmaker Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS) saw its legal attempts to invalidate two of the patents pertaining to Ozempic and its sister drug Wegovy, which is indicated for treating obesity, get struck down by the U.S. Patent Office. But a couple of days later, on Oct. 4, the Patent Office assented to a third challenge from Viatris and agreed to review whether the associated patent covering the two medicines is valid.If the patent is found to be invalid, it'll have major implications for both Novo Nordisk and Viatris, even though the other two challenges didn't go anywhere. Here's what investors need to know.
