Ozone's Effectiveness in Killing SARS Coronavirus Leads to Theory on COVID-19

ADAMSVILLE, Tenn., March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Since ozone has been proven to kill 99.999 percent of pathogens in the air, including SARS Coronavirus and influenzas such as H5N1, researchers anticipate that it may be an important tool in preventing the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

"Ozone has been proven to kill the SARS Coronavirus," Robert Smith, president and CEO of Quail Systems, LLC said. "This 2019 strand has a similar makeup to SARS; therefore, we anticipate that ozone may kill the new, stronger strand, COVID-19. For decades, we have seen that ozone is the safest and most cost-effective option for protecting people by killing dangerous viruses and other threats," Smith added.

Viruses are small particles made up of crystals; ozone destroys viruses by attacking the nucleic acid core, thus damaging the viral RNA. After destroying these particles, ozone dissipates and leaves breathable oxygen as its only byproduct.

COVID-19 is an enveloped virus. In past studies, 99 percent of viruses have been destroyed and showed damage to their envelope proteins after 30 seconds of exposure to ozone. This can result in the virus's failure to attach to normal, healthy cells, and the breakdown of the single-stranded RNA can lead to the destruction of the virus.

According to the World Health Organization, coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause illnesses ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). COVID-19 had not been previously identified in humans.

The strongest disinfectant available to the public, ozone safely has been used for decades in homes and businesses. Using ozonated water for handwashing kills bacteria and viruses on impact. Ozone is created by special generators that release it in the air for purification or infuse it into water for disinfecting surfaces. More information about ozone generators and how they work can be found at https://ozairandwater.com/. Oz products are manufactured by Tennessee Innovative Products, LLC, a sister company of Quail Systems.

Smith established Quail Systems, a Tennessee company, with a mission of providing the highest quality ozone systems, monitoring and service. With more than four decades of experience in research, development, monitoring and maintenance of ozone systems, the Quail team focuses on providing a cleaner, safer solution to kill contaminants in the food chain through the Quail Refrigerated Transport Series, Quality Food Preparation Series, and Mobile Sanitizing Series. Additional information about Quail Systems is available at https://quailsystems.com/.

