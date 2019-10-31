P.F. Chang's Launches Chang's After Dark

MIAMI, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- P.F. Chang's is launching an all-new experience: Chang's After Dark. This late-night destination will offer an exclusive bar and dining menu, bottle service, and live entertainment. Chang's After Dark makes its debut in Miami's Brickell Village on Thursday, October 31 at 11 p.m., when curtains drop to frame the low-lit bar and lounge, and a live DJ takes center stage for the first weekend of service. Chang's After Dark welcomes 21-and-over guests Thursday evenings, 11 p.m. - 2 a.m., and Friday and Saturday evenings, 11 p.m. - 3 a.m.

"Chang's After Dark allows guests to experience P.F. Chang's in an entirely new way, and they no longer need to leave the restaurant to continue their night out," said Joseph Mongeluzzi, P.F. Chang's vice president of hospitality. "Our chefs are bringing new tastes forward, and our bartenders are mixing drinks you won't see anywhere else."

Cocktails, premium bottles and refreshers, along with a "best-of" lineup of small plates and desserts, will be served throughout the late-night service. Menu highlights include:

Emperor's Kiss: Altos Añejo Tequila, rocky road ice cream, almonds, malted milk balls and chocolate syrup

Three Loop Circus: Hendrick's Gin, vanilla bean ice cream, Kellogg's Fruit Loops™, strawberry purée and frosted animal crackers

A Whoppin' Good Time: Knob Creek Rye Whiskey, Disaronno Amaretto, honey, vanilla bean ice cream, malted milk balls and cinnamon graham crackers

Chicken Katsu Sliders: Kimchi slaw and dynamite sauce on steamed bao buns

Mongolian Sliders: Sweet soy glaze and pickled onion on steamed bao buns

Chang's After Dark is located at 901 S. Miami Ave. To learn more, visit changsafterdark.com or follow us on Chang's After Dark Instagram. Chang's After Dark next-to-launch list will be announced in February.

About P.F. Chang's

Founded in 1993 by Philip Chiang and Paul Fleming, P.F. Chang's is the first multi-unit restaurant concept in the U.S. to honor and celebrate the 2,000-year-old tradition of wok cooking as the center of the guest experience. Since inception, P.F. Chang's chefs have been hand-rolling dim sum, hand chopping and slicing all vegetables and meats, scratch cooking every sauce and wok-cooking each dish, every day in every restaurant. Today, P.F. Chang's has more than 18,000 employees and 300 restaurants, including three airport locations, in 25 countries and territories. For more P.F. Chang's news, promotions and store openings, or to make reservations, visit pfchangs.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter @PFChangs and Instagram.

SOURCE P.F. Chang's